EastEnders spoilers tonight: Lily goes missing as her pregnancy is exposed

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday January 9, 2023), Lily goes missing as Martin finds out about her pregnancy.

As the police interview the Slaters, Lily’s emotions are high, making her run away.

Where does Lily go in EastEnders spoilers tonight?

Lily’s pregnancy is exposed (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Lily goes missing

Tonight, Stacey decides to hold a family meeting to reveal Lily’s pregnancy before the police investigators expose it.

However, Stacey fails to get hold of Martin.

The police arrive to interview Martin making Sharon tell him to come home.

The investigators tell him that Lily’s pregnant, shocking him as Stacey hadn’t been able to tell him beforehand.

Martin takes his anger out on Stacey with Lily witnessing his outburst.

Lily can’t stand being in the situation and goes missing.

The Slaters all go out looking for her, worried.

Later on, the police interview Alfie and Freddie.

Freddie accidentally reveals that Stacey knows who Lily’s baby daddy is.

How will the police react to this information?

Phil tries to make things up to Kat and Tommy (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Phil comforts Tommy

Kat tries to get her life back to normal after being held hostage by Keeble.

Alfie and Phil agree that Kat should take things slowly and not rush into normality straight away.

After Ricky gives Phil some parenting advice, Phil comforts Tommy.

Kat is pleased that Phil is bonding with Tommy after the ordeal.

Will Kat and Tommy be able to move on?

Zack sees a surprise face in Walford (Credit: BBC)

A blast from the past returns for Zack

Zack checks that Whitney is happy for him to take the cruise ship job.

Whitney okays him going.

However, Chelsea tells him that Whitney actually wants him to stay.

Zack was only considering the job so that he could provide for the baby.

After listening to Chelsea, Zack turns down the job and decides to stay in Walford.

Whitney’s chuffed.

However, tensions soon arise when Zack bumps into an old friend, Brett.

Does Brett’s arrival spell trouble for Zack?

