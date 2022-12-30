In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Zack worries about his future as an old friend turns up with a bombshell.

Elsewhere, Ravi has his sights set on Denise.

And, it’s Jean’s 60th birthday.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers.

1. EastEnders spoilers: Zack makes a decision

Zack has a decision to make and confirms with Whitney that she’s okay with him taking the cruise ship job.

Whitney tries to please him and okays him going.

However, later on, Chelsea tells Zack that Whitney actually wants him to stay.

Zack’s left confused as he only was considering taking the job to earn enough money to provide for the baby.

Ultimately, he decides to turn the job offer down, delighting Whitney.

2. A blast from Zack’s past returns

Zack’s old acquaintance, Brett, makes an appearance in Walford.

As Zack asks Ravi to give him the Head Chef role and a pay rise, Brett distracts him.

Later on, Sharon interviews Brett for a job at Crunch Time.

However, Zack tries to warn her off him.

Will he get his way?

3. Brett drops a bombshell on Zack

As Zack tries to get Brett to leave, Brett drops a huge bombshell on him.

He struggles to process the information and looks distracted at the baby’s ultrasound.

Later on, Zack gets drunk at the club and argues with Whitney.

He smashes a glass and cuts his hand with his emotions getting to him.

As Chelsea and Sharon start to sense that something’s not right with Zack, Zack has an accident in the kitchen.

He crumbles as Brett’s news plays in his head.

What did Brett tell Zack?

4. Ravi goes in for a kiss

Denise is desperate to regain a spark with Jack and lets Lola do her a makeover.

She then books a table for herself and Jack at Walford East, catching the attention of Ravi.

With the kids out of the house, Denise is excited to spend time with Jack but he soon upsets her.

Later on, as the kids cause trouble, Denise ends up praising Ravi for how he handled the chaos.

The two end up bonding over what it’s like to be a parent.

After a row with Jack, Denise turns to Ravi for support.

At Peggy’s, Denise has a drink and confides in Ravi.

Walking home, Ravi goes in for a kiss from Denise.

How will Denise react?

Will she kiss him back?

5. EastEnders spoilers: Nugget causes trouble

Nugget steals a bottle of vodka from Suki’s shop, getting drunk with the boys.

Ravi gets slammed by Suki for letting them off lightly so he heads over to No.27 to give the kids a talking to.

Ravi cleans up the mess and pays the Panesars back, gaining respect from Denise.

Later on, Amy and Denzel skip school making Jack furious, taking it out on Denise.

Will the kids drive a wedge between Denise and Jack?

6. Jean’s birthday is filled with worry

Stacey worries as the Panesars put their rent up and the bap van breaks down.

She doesn’t think that they can afford to fix it, worrying Lily as she overhears her mum worry about money.

Due to their money worries, Jean bans Stacey from throwing her a 60th birthday party.

However, Harvey speaks to Jean and has an idea to help the family get by.

What is Harvey’s plan?

7. EastEnders spoilers: Lola has some good news

Lola tells Billy and Jay that she’s fine to go back to work as she wants to make the most of things whilst she can.

Jay gets an idea.

With Jay’s idea proving a hit with Lola, she invites everyone for a family meal.

Billy, Ben and Callum fear the worst but Lola announces some great news.

How will everyone react?

