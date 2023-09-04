EastEnders' Theo, Stacey, the EastEnders logo and background of the Thames
EastEnders spoilers tonight: Theo confesses who he really is leaving Stacey terrified

Stacey finally finds out who her stalker is...

By Tamzin Meyer

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, September 4), Theo confesses who he really is, leaving Stacey terrified.

As Lily goes into labour, Theo waits for Stacey in the kitchen after he confesses everything about his stalking.

But, is Stacey in danger as Theo exposes the truth in EastEnders spoilers?

Theo tells Stacey about his stalking (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Theo confesses who he really is

Theo’s excited to move forward with his relationship as he celebrates his new job with Stacey.

Meanwhile, Eve and Martin are sickened when they confirm that Theo is Stacey’s stalker and send Stacey a warning message, worried for her safety.

However, as Stacey goes to an ill Lily’s side, Theo sees the message and hides it from Stacey.

Realising that he’s been rumbled, Theo hides Stacey’s phone and exposes his identity as her stalker to her.

With Stacey fearful, she manages to get Theo out of the house as Lily’s waters break.

Jean soon arrives and helps Lily with her labour as the ambulance is delayed.

As Stacey heads into the kitchen to grab some towels, she’s horrified when she finds Theo there. But, is she in huge danger?

Freddie confides in Alfie (Credit: BBC)

Freddie tells Alfie about his kiss with Anna

Tonight, Gina embarrasses Cindy in The Vic as she tries to make things up with her.

Elsewhere, Freddie feels guilty about his and Anna’s kiss in the chippie and lets Alfie in on his secret.

With an obvious spark forming between Freddie and Anna, Alfie promises to keep quiet so that Bobby doesn’t get hurt.

Lexi starts her new school (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Lexi starts secondary school

Ben supports Lexi as she prepares to start her first day of secondary school. With emotions high, will Lexi have a good first day at her new school?

What Is Theo's "Amazing" News? | Next Time | EastEnders

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

