In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Lily goes into labour as Theo strikes and reveals his true identity as Stacey’s stalker.

As Jean and Stacey team up to deliver Lily’s baby, Theo traps Stacey in the kitchen.

But, is Stacey in danger as she struggles to escape in EastEnders spoilers?

Stacey and Jean prepare to deliver the baby (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Lily goes into labour as Theo strikes

Theo’s excited to move forward with his relationship with Stacey as he celebrates his new job with her.

Meanwhile, Eve and Martin panic when they find out more about creepy Theo and realise that he’s Stacey’s stalker. Martin sends a warning to Stacey’s phone but Theo sees it and deletes it whilst Stacey is busy comforting an unwell Lily.

Theo realises that people are on to him and hides Stacey’s phone. However, he then reveals his true identity as Stacey’s stalker just as Stacey tries to get rid of him when Lily’s waters break.

Arriving at the Slater house, Jean turns up and sees that Lily is in labour.

The ambulance is delayed meaning that Jean and Stacey will have to deliver the baby themselves. But, will Theo’s presence destroy this plan?

Stacey struggles to escape (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Theo traps Stacey

With Lily about to have her baby at home, Stacey heads into the kitchen to grab some towels.

However, she gets the fright of her life when she sees Theo standing in the kitchen having got back inside the house. Soon enough, Theo traps Stacey in the kitchen as she struggles to escape.

Unaware that Theo is with Stacey, Jean supports Lily through her labour the best she can.

But, is Stacey in major danger? Will Lily’s baby be delivered safely? And, will someone come to rescue Stacey before it’s too late?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Can Stacey escape Theo? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!