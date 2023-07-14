In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Stacey and Martin are pulled apart by creepy Theo as both men turn up to be Stacey’s plus one.

As Theo tries to show off in front of Martin, things are made super awkward.

But, will Theo get the message and leave Stacey and Martin alone in EastEnders spoilers?

Theo makes things awkward (Credit: BBC)

Theo comes between Stacey and Martin

Next week, Lily’s not impressed that Theo is Stacey’s date to Rocky and Kathy’s wedding.

Stacey also forgets that she asked Martin to be her plus one when leaving him a drunken message.

Things are made worse when Martin arrives after Theo and tells Stacey to ditch him.

With Stacey struggling as to what to do, Martin and Stacey share a moment with each other at the wedding.

Soon enough, Theo shows off to Martin by kissing Stacey’s hand. Stacey doesn’t know whether to try and make things work between her and Martin or not.

Jean tells her to do what is best for her own happiness, giving Stacey some serious food for thought. But, what will she choose to do?

Martin’s livid (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Stacey and Martin row

At the Slaters’, Stacey and Martin join each other for a family conference. Martin’s proud of how Stacey defends Lily and the baby during the meeting.

Later on, Eve suggests that Stacey gives Martin another chance, but she still has her doubts.

Sitting down with Martin, Stacey opens up to him and tells him that she’s still doing the Secret Cam work.

He immediately starts expressing his concerns over who she’s speaking to on the app and if she’s safe.

They both start rowing as Stacey admits that she can do as she likes without him protecting her. But, will this argument make Stacey’s decision about Martin any easier?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

