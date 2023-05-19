In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Stacey’s secret is exposed as Lily finds out the truth about Stacey’s Secret Cam account.

As pupils at Lily’s school find out about Stacey’s secret account, Lily’s horrified and outs Stacey to the Slaters.

But, as Lily exposes the truth to her family, how will Stacey explain herself to them in EastEnders spoilers?

Stacey’s Secret Cam isn’t so secret anymore (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Stacey’s secret is exposed

Viewers will know that Stacey has been uploading content onto Secret Cam in an attempt to make money for her family.

Next week, Stacey takes Lily to school as she worries about going due to being bullied. She also arranges for Amy to come over for a sleepover.

Stacey speaks to the headmaster about Lily being a victim of bullying and agrees to attend a parents committee meeting on the evening.

After seeing Stacey at the school, gossip soon spreads between some students who have seen Stacey on Secret Cam.

Denzel and Nugget tell Amy who then tells Lily about her mum’s secret. Lily’s mortified and tells the rest of the Slater family about the account.

Stacey feels humiliated (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Stacey’s humiliated

Stacey feels humiliated as the truth is exposed and hides away from her family. However, after taking some advice from Martin, Stacey decides to attend the parents’ committee meeting and face the gossiping parents.

She then shares some home truths at the meeting before going home. Later on, Jean still struggles to understand why Stacey set up the Secret Cam account. She doesn’t see that Stacey was doing it to help her family.

Lily also fails to understand Stacey’s actions, explaining that she wants to quit school due to being bullied about her mum’s Secret Cam. Stacey comes up with a plan to help her daughter. But, what does Stacey have in mind? Can she shut down the haters?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

How will Stacey protect her family? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!