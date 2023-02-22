EastEnders Stacey set for story she’s ‘never done before’ in lead up to Christmas

EastEnders boss, Chris Clenshaw, has revealed that Stacey Slater is set for a story that ‘she’s never done before.’

This story will play out in the lead up to Christmas.

But, what could this storyline be in EastEnders?

Stacey is set for a new storyline (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Stacey in storyline ‘she’s never done before’

At the moment, Stacey is struggling financially.

With her burger van’s future at risk and with the added pressure of Lily’s baby, Stacey’s having a tough time.

However, a recent flashforward scene suggested that Stacey’s problems are about to get a lot worse as she becomes involved in the death of a Walford resident.

The flashforward saw Linda, Denise, Kathy, Suki, Sharon and Stacey stare down at the body of a dead man, on Christmas Day, in The Vic.

Stacey had blood on her hands and she stared down at the body.

Whilst viewers are busy working out whether Stacey murdered the man, Chris Clenshaw has thrown another storyline into the mix.

He revealed to The Metro: “Not only has Stacey been dealing with the rising cost of living, but also struggling to keep her pregnant daughter out of harm’s way.

“This year Stacey finds herself doing something she’s never done before in an effort to protect her family and unborn grandchild.”

Of course, Stacey has already murdered someone (remember Archie Mitchell?) so another potential murder at Christmas is not what Chris is referring to.

That doesn’t mean that she isn’t involved though!

It means that Stacey’s got a fresh storyline in the works between now and then.

What’s Stacey’s new storyline? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: What could Stacey’s new storyline be?

The question is… what hasn’t Stacey done before?

She’s almost done everything imaginable by now, surely?

And, how far will she go to protect her family?

Stacey’s already proved that she will do whatever it takes to protect herself over the years, committing murder and stealing money from her own family.

What will she do this time?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

