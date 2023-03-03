EastEnders spoilers: Stacey goes to extreme lengths to provide for her family

The latest EastEnders spoilers reveal that Stacey is worried as her financial issues continue.

Stacey has had mounting money troubles over recent months.

From her daughter Lily’s shock pregnancy to the cost of living crisis, the family has been hit hard and it’s getting increasingly difficult for the single mum to make ends meet.

So where is she going to get the money from?

Stacey’s financial troubles continue to worsen as her pregnant daughter Lily needs a new uniform (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Stacey continues to struggle with money

In upcoming episodes of EastEnders, Stacey struggles to provide for her family, despite her best efforts.

Stacey’s money woes began when her ex-boyfriend Ryan Malloy cut off her child support when Lily chose not to move with him.

Now Stacey continues to worry about her money troubles after her pregnant daughter Lily reveals that she needs a new uniform.

But with Whitney’s circumstance playing heavily on her mind, Stacey feels more grateful than ever for her family.

Whitney is going through a horrible time after her unborn baby received a devastating diagnosis and it gives Stacey pause for thought.

However, the single mum is forced to turn to extreme lengths when she becomes desperate to find extra work.

A desperate Stacey asks Linda for a part-time job at The Vic, but Linda declines (Credit: BBC)

On the hunt for some extra earnings, Stacey asks Linda for a part-time shift at The Vic.

Linda declines the offer, but Jean secures additional late-night cleaning shifts for them both instead.

But Stacey struggles to balance her work and the extra shifts leave her exhausted.

And things only get worse when she accidentally scolds her hand as she rushes to open the bap van.

In a tender moment at the clinic, Stacey has a heart-to-heart with Sonia and admits that she’s struggling to cope

Stacey emotionally opens up about her mum guilt and money troubles to Sonia.

But just how far will Stacey go get the extra cash?

