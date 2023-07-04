EastEnders spoilers tonight: Stacey grows closer to Theo as Martin’s suspicions rise

EastEnders will air on BBC Two tonight (Tuesday, July 4), at 7.30pm as Wimbledon takes the soap’s usual spot on BBC One.

Tonight, Stacey grows closer to Theo as Martin’s suspicions over his true intentions rise.

But, will Martin figure out Theo’s true motives for helping the Slaters in EastEnders spoilers?

Martin doesn’t trust Theo (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Martin becomes suspicious of Theo

Tonight, Lily and Ricky attend their meeting with social services. However, Lily gets annoyed when Martin and Stacey talk the most about caring for the baby as Jack also makes tensions rise.

Later on, Theo offers to tutor Lily for free whilst she’s not at school, making Stacey extremely grateful.

However, Martin starts to become suspicious and questions Theo’s true intentions. But, is he right to worry? What are Theo’s true motives for helping Lily and the Slaters?

Patrick returns to the Square (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Patrick returns

Patrick returns to the Square and is shocked that nobody told him about Denise and Jack’s crumbling marriage.

He remains secretive when Denise asks him how his time with Yolande was.

Patrick does his best to give Jack some advice and prompts him to make a grand gesture to Denise. But, will Jack listen to Patrick’s advice?

Chelsea is contacted by Gray (Credit: BBC)

Chelsea receives a letter from Gray

Whitney plans a moving party for Zack but Chelsea gets distracted by a letter she receives from Gray.

Ravi tries to support Chelsea but she doesn’t want his kindness, pushing him away.

But, what does Gray’s letter say? And, will Chelsea let Ravi closer?

Elaine brings the brides together (Credit: BBC)

Elaine sets up a ‘Bride Club’

As Elaine’s own weddings plans are on hold, she gathers Kat, Kathy and Sharon in The Vic to plan their weddings during a ‘Bride Club’ meeting. What could possibly go wrong?!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

