EastEnders spoilers tonight: Sam is left shocked by Phil’s next move

EastEnders spoilers for tonight (Tuesday, December 27) have revealed that Phil Mitchell is close to being out of control – and sister Sam is shocked when she sees his next move.

Phil’s returned and he’s making sure everyone in Albert Square knows he’s back and he’s not going to be pushed around!

Since Phil’s been gone – who knows where – certain people have been taking advantage of his absence. Alfie’s made a move on Phil’s fiancée, Kat Slater, and Keanu Taylor has reappeared in Walford and is sneaking around with DI Keeble.

But he’s back and at Christmas he sets about taking action.

But what he does shocks everyone – especially sister Sam Mitchell.

Phil’s back and he’s making sure everyone knows it! (Credit: BBC)

Kat and Phil

When Phil finds out that Alfie broke into his safe and got his £30k stolen, and that Kat and Alfie locked lips after the panto, he reacts in typical Phil fashion – he loses his temper (and for once, we don’t blame him!).

Could this be the end for the Mitchell/Slater romance?

Kat and Alfie kissed after the panto – and when Kat fesses up to Phil, he’s not impressed (Credit: BBC)

Phil goes missing in EastEnders spoilers

On the morning of December 27, Kat wakes up to find Phil’s gone.

She heads off to look for her fiancé with some unexpected help – from Keanu.

As they hunt for Phil, Kat confronts Keanu and demands to know what he’s up to.

Will Keanu tell the truth?

Sam shocked

As Kat and Keanu argue, it’s Phil’s sister Sam who finally tracks down the missing Mitchell.

She finds him in the dark at Peggy’s and is horrified by what she sees.

But what’s Phil doing?

Despite her misgivings, Sam manages to talk Phil round and convince him to give Kat another chance.

But what will her brooding brother do next?

In the end it’s Sam who tracks Phil down – and she’s shocked (Credit: BBC)

Sam confronts Keanu in EastEnders spoilers

Later, after speaking to Phil, Sam clocks Kat and Keanu talking and she’s not impressed.

She corners Kat and points out that Phil may have his faults, but he’s always been loyal to Kat. That loyalty should go both ways, Sam says.

Knowing Sam’s right, Kat tracks Phil down and admits that she has been mouthing off in The Albert about him, and some people might have heard.

Has Kat unwittingly caused more trouble for Phil?

The residents of Albert Square are reeling after the events of Christmas Day (Credit: BBC One)

Coping with the fallout

Meanwhile, across the Square, everyone’s surprised and concerned when The Vic isn’t open as usual.

As news spreads of the shocking events of Christmas Day, the residents of Walford are stunned.

How will they cope?

