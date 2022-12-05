Janine looking upset and Mick looking fed up in EastEnders
EastEnders: Janine and Mick’s murderous exit ‘figured out’ by fans

Could Janine's jealousy lead her to kill again?

By Joel Harley

Fans of EastEnders think that they have predicted how Janine and Mick may exit the soap, in a bleak twist to their current storyline.

Mick and Janine had began seeing each other after his split from Linda.

Then, in October, the couple dropped the bombshell to a devastated Linda that Janine was pregnant with Mick’s child.

The couple are now engaged and planning a wedding, but Janine’s jealousy of Linda and Mick’s past has been growing.

Janine glares angrily out of a window on EastEnders
Janine was furious to see Mick and Linda share a moment together (Credit: BBC)

Fans predict dark twist to Janine and Mick storyline

On Twitter, viewers of the soap shared their theories as to what Janine might to next.

Many thought that Janine might try to kill Linda.

“I can see it now, Janine is going to try and kill Linda,” said one viewer.

Others agreed but felt that the plan would go wrong in some way.

“So Janine is going to try and kill Linda and end up accidentally killing Mick instead…” predicted another.

“Yep. And the question is, will she kill Linda and frame someone else for it, or will she accidentally kill someone else by mistake?” wondered a fan.

Predicting Janine, Mick and Ricky’s exit from the soap, another viewer suggested that the pair might go on the run after Janine accidentally kills Mick.

“Janine and Ricky will run away together and that’ll be her exit after she kills Mick,” this fan said.

Could Mick die as Janine tries to kill Linda?

Mick and Janine arguing on EastEnders
Could Janine’s temper lead to the death of Mick? (Credit: BBC)

Are Mick and Janine leaving EastEnders?

Danny Dyer has been confirmed to be leaving the soap, after playing Mick Carter for nine years.

Charlie Brooks, who plays Janine, is also said to be leaving EastEnders.

With on-screen brother Ricky returning for a brief stint, could Janine could flee the square after killing Mick?

This would not be the first person to die at Janine’s hands.

She previously killed then-husband Barry by pushing him off a cliff.

Could Mick be next?

Janine Tries To Convince Ricky To Come To Christmas Dinner - EastEnders

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

