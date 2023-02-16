EastEnders' Lily and Ryan are looking concerned
Soaps

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Lily makes a big decision about Ryan

Lily has a choice to make

By Tamzin Meyer

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Wednesday, February 16), Lily makes a big decision about her dad, Ryan.

She makes the decision whether to move to Wakefield with him or not.

Will Lily leave in EastEnders spoilers tonight?

Lily makes her mind up (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Lily makes a big decision

Last night (Wednesday, February 15), Lily had her first baby scan.

She invited Sam, Ricky Jnr, Stacey and Ryan to the scan.

However, Stacey and Ryan started arguing over Ryan’s parenting and were sent out of the hospital room.

After the scan, Lily’s dad, Ryan, asked her to move to Wakefield with him.

He and his wife, Helen, have a big house that will accommodate both Lily and her baby.

Ryan also told Lily that this would take the stress off of Stacey, especially helping her with her financial worries.

He explained that Lily had to put her baby first.

Tonight, Lily can’t help but feel like a burden to her mum.

With the Slaters struggling financially, Lily worries about the extra costs they would face when her baby arrives.

With this, she makes a big decision.

But, will Lily decide to move to Wakefield with Ryan?

Or, will she stay in Walford with her mum?

Suki crushes Eve’s hopes (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Suki breaks Eve’s heart

After hearing that half of The Vic is going up for sale, Eve puts Suki forward as a potential buyer.

She hopes that by doing this that she can earn back her trust.

Later on, Eve’s shocked when Suki reveals that she and Nish will be recommitting their vows.

Eve’s taken aback especially after knowing that she helped Nish to trick Suki into selling half of her property empire to Vinny.

She’s left heartbroken.

Will Eve be able to win Suki back?

Or, will she have to accept that Suki’s with Nish?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

Will Lily Choose To Live With Ryan? 🏠 | Walford REEvisited | EastEnders

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to tonight’s episode of EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

EastEnders EastEnders Spoilers Lily Slater Ryan Malloy

Trending Articles

Nicola Bulley shown on BBC with Fern Britton on This Morning
Nicola Bulley police statement: Fern Britton blasts ‘appalling’ treatment of missing mum as alcohol struggle revealed
Strictly logo, male and female silhouette
Strictly couple in marriage bombshell amidst revelation about ‘starting a family’
Gary Lucy looking pained and Laura Anderson looking shocked
Gary Lucy makes surprising comment about pregnant ex Laura Anderson after ‘brutal’ break-up revealed
Paddy McGuinness wearing a suede jacket on This Morning
Double ‘blow’ for Paddy McGuinness following marriage heartache
Nicola Bulley smiling, Denise Welch looking angry on Loose Women
Denise Welch brands latest Nicola Bulley news an ‘absolute disgrace’ as police reveal intimate details about her personal life
This Morning logo, female silhouette
This Morning star Georgina Burnett announces shock split from husband as she looks forward to ‘happier next chapter’