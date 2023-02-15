EastEnders: Is Lily leaving Walford to have her baby?

In tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Wednesday, February 15), Lily had her first baby scan at the hospital – but will she be leaving?

Afterwards, Ryan tried to convince her to leave Walford and move in with him.

But, is Lily leaving EastEnders?

Ryan wanted Lily to move in with him (Credit: BBC)

Ryan tried to convince Lily to leave Walford

Tonight, Lily had her baby scan at the hospital.

Stacey was furious when she found out that Lily had invited Ryan, Sam and Ricky Jnr to the scan too.

Sam joked that they should have sold tickets for the appointment seeing as so many people wanted to go.

During the scan, Lily and Ricky Jnr were thrilled to see their baby and watch it’s heartbeat on the scan.

However, Stacey used the opportunity to criticise Ryan’s parenting, noting that he got Stacey pregnant and then wanted nothing to do with Lily when she was growing up.

The two parents were then told to leave as they continued arguing.

Later on, Lily told Stacey that she wasn’t happy with the way she spoke to Ryan.

Stacey made it clear that Martin is Lily’s dad as he’s the one who has taken her to after school clubs and looked after her whilst she’s been ill.

Ryan’s never been around.

In the café, Ryan sat down with Lily and suggested that she leaves Walford and move in with him and his wife, Helen, in Wakefield.

He said that his house was much bigger and would take the stress off of Stacey.

Lily thought about the idea as Ryan reminded her to put her baby first.

But, is Lily leaving EastEnders?

Will Lily agree to move in with Ryan? (Credit: BBC)

Is Lily leaving EastEnders?

At the end of this week, EastEnders spoilers show that Lily makes a big decision about whether to go to Wakefield or not.

In next week’s spoilers, Lily isn’t mentioned.

So could Lily be leaving EastEnders?

Well, the truth is, it seems the soap wants to keep everyone guessing.

Do you think she should go with her dad, who so far has show her nothing but support?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

