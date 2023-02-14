Ryan Malloy returns to EastEnders tonight (Tuesday, February 14, 2023), after hearing that his daughter, Lily, is pregnant.

The murderer was last seen in the soap seven years ago.

But, who is Ryan Malloy and why did he leave EastEnders?

Ryan Malloy is played by Neil Mcdermott (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who plays Ryan Malloy?

Ryan Malloy is played by actor Neil McDermott.

The Merseyside-born actor is 42 years old.

Ryan Malloy is heading back to Walford (Credit: BBC)

Who is Ryan Malloy in EastEnders?

Ryan Malloy is the son of Debra Dean.

He’s also Whitney Dean’s half-brother.

Ryan has a daughter with Stacey Slater – Lily Slater.

The character first appeared in the soap in 2009 before having multiple comebacks and departures over the years.

His last appearance was in 2016.

Ryan and Stacey have a daughter together (Credit: BBC)

Ryan Malloy’s relationships

Ryan’s first fling was with Janine Butcher.

After mugging her, the pair soon started sleeping together and teamed up to take The Vic from Archie Mitchell.

Ryan stood by Janine despite knowing what a horrible person she was.

However, it was a silly bet that ended their relationship.

Janine had made a bet that saw Ryan kiss Stacey Slater.

She ultimately revealed that Ryan was only kissing her as part of a bet and didn’t have any feelings for her.

Ryan was furious that Janine had crushed Stacey’s feelings and ended up dumping her.

Stacey became pregnant with Ryan’s daughter, Lily.

Ryan was in denial and wanted nothing to do with her, going back to Janine.

However, as Ryan eventually bonded with Stacey and his daughter, he realised that his feelings for Stacey were stronger than the ones he had for Janine.

Stacey and Ryan had an affair, resulting in Janine aiming to get revenge on Stacey by framing her for stabbing her.

Moving on from Stacey, Ryan started a brief relationship with Lauren Branning.

This was doomed to fail and now, Ryan has moved on and is married to a prison officer called Helen.

Ryan is a murderer (Credit: BBC)

Who did Ryan Malloy kill?

Ryan Malloy is a murderer.

Entering the soap in 2009, it was revealed that prior to this Ryan had killed a gang member in self-defence.

In 2011, Ryan murdered once more, albeit accidentally.

During a fight with Rob Grayson on a pier, Ryan ended up pushing Rob into the sea, killing him.

Ryan also attempted to murder Janine by removing her oxygen tubes whilst in hospital in an act of revenge for making Stacey and Lily leave Walford.

However, Janine managed to survive.

Ryan last appeared in 2016 (Credit: BBC)

Why did Ryan Malloy leave EastEnders?

In 2016, Ryan handed himself into the police for manslaughter, after killing Rob.

However, a couple months later, Ryan returned to Walford after being let out of prison.

There wasn’t enough evidence meaning that he was able to be released.

He then revealed to Whitney that he was now in a relationship with prison officer, Helen.

Ryan was last seen at Whitney and Lee Carter’s wedding.

He then went back to his new home in Wakefield where he got engaged to Helen.

Ryan’s back (Credit: BBC)

Ryan Malloy returns

Now, in 2023 and seven years after his departure from the soap, Ryan is returning to Walford.

After hearing about Lily’s pregnancy from Whitney, Ryan returns to support his daughter.

Stacey’s shocked when she sees Ryan and hears him out.

Ryan offers to help pay for the baby financially.

Lily’s over the moon to see her dad again.

But, will Ryan’s return reveal another agenda?

