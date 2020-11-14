EastEnders favourite Tiffany Butcher is going to have to warn Stuart and Rainie Highway off in next week’s show.

The trainee beautician has agreed to be their surrogate at just 17 years old in return for £10,000.

The couple were overjoyed when she agreed after being left heartbroken when Rainie discovered her pregnancy was actually phantom.

However, Tiff’s husband Keegan Baker hasn’t been so keen on the idea and only reluctantly agreed when she told him it was purely business.

Tiffany Butcher steps in to warn Rainie and Stuart over their controlling plans (Credit: BBC)

What happens to Tiffany Butcher on EastEnders next week?

Next week, things will become heated when Stuart becomes controlling towards Tiffany.

Read more: EastEnders: Adam Woodyatt to star in stage show Looking Good Dead during break from the soap

Before they have even begun the surrogacy process, he and Rainie spot Tiffany eating a fry up in the cafe.

The couple are horrified to see their surrogate’s choice of meal.

Undertaker Stuart infuriates both Keegan and Tiffany when he demands that she eat more healthily to take care of the baby.

Keegan isn’t happy with Tiffany’s plans (Credit: BBC)

A furious Tiff rips into the couple, telling them that they are not in charge of her body.

Tiffany is doing a beautiful thing being a surrogate but Keegan doesn’t look happy.

She says that although they have hired her womb, it doesn’t give them the right to control her.

And she warns them that if they continue, the surrogacy will not go ahead.

Fans are fearing a split for the couple (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans fear split for Tiffany and Keegan

Fans of EastEnders are already fearing a split for Tiff and Keegan over the surrogacy plans.

Seeing Keegan’s discomfort, one said: “I bet this will split Keegan and Tiffany up #EastEnders.”

“So Stuart and Rainie are going to be parents,” said another. “However, Keegan doesn’t seem too happy. I hope that this doesn’t put a stumbling block on Tiffany and Keegan’s relationship #EastEnders.”

A third said: “Tiffany is doing a beautiful thing being a surrogate but Keegan doesn’t look happy.

Read more: EastEnders: Emma Barton breaks her silence on Honey and Jay romance

“Something going to go wrong #EastEnders.”

“This will mash Tiffany and Keegan up,” said another.

Another added: “I spell trouble for Tiffany and Keegan.”

What do you think will happen? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!