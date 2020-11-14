EastEnders star Emma Barton appears to have confirmed that Honey Mitchell and Jay Brown will have a romance.

The actress has teased that fans will get what they have been calling for over the past few months.

Viewers have watched how Jay has supported Honey through her date rape drug hell, and she through his break up with cheating Lola.

And now it looks like the path has been cleared for them to get together.

EastEnders star Emma Barton has confirmed Honey Mitchell will fall for Jay Brown (Credit: Splash)

What did Emma Barton say about Honey and Jay?

“It’s really interesting, Jay has been her support after all of this and she has supported him too and helped him to grow up that bit more,” she told Metro.

If anything did happen, it would be very complicated and cause quite a bit of drama because she, Jay and Billy have such a history together and poor Billy, he still loves Honey very much.

“There are definite complicated feelings there and what I would say is that you can’t help who you fall for.

She added: “If anything did happen, it would be very complicated and cause quite a bit of drama because she, Jay and Billy have such a history together and poor Billy, he still loves Honey very much. It might cause a lot of conflict.”

Billy is still in love with Honey (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans beg for Honey and Jay to get together

EastEnders fans have long been begging for the pair to get together.

“I never knew how badly I wanted Honey and Jay to happen until now #Eastenders,” said one.

“Why do I already kinda love Honey and Jay together?? #eastenders” asked another.

A third begged: “Honey love, please get with Jay 💕 #EastEnders”

Honey and Jay have been growing closer for months (Credit: BBC)

Affair predictions

Back in August, fans started to predict there would be an affair between Jay and Honey.

Whilst the soap was off air, EastEnders revealed what characters had been up to in lockdown and it was revealed the two had built a close friendship.

Honey was previously married to Billy Mitchell, who has been a father-figure to Jay for many years.

Last year, she was with a man named Adam. However, when she discovered he had cheated on her multiple times, she ended their relationship.

Meanwhile, Jay has now ended his relationship with Billy’s granddaughter Lola.

It has left the pair both free to pursue their futures with whoever they want – including each other.

