EastEnders spoilers: Tensions are high as Lola’s family say their final goodbyes at her funeral

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, tensions are high as Lola’s family say their final goodbyes at her funeral.

Lola’s loved ones struggle to process their grief in the lead up to the funeral as things get too much.

But, will Lola get the send off she deserves in EastEnders spoilers?

Billy lashes out (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Jay and Billy struggle to cope

Billy tries to distract himself from what’s coming but struggles to cope after meeting with the reverend. He takes things out on Honey and Jay, frustrated with how the Mitchells treated Lola over the years.

Jay also struggles to cope and finds himself drunk in The Vic with Gina sending him home to sober up.

Outside of the funeral parlour, Honey has a heart to heart with Billy and tells him that he needs to say one last goodbye to Lola.

But, can Billy bring himself to say one last goodbye to the person he loved the most?

Lola will be missed by many (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Billy goes missing for Lola’s funeral

On the day of the funeral, Billy goes awol, causing his family to worry.

As Lola’s hearse arrives in Albert Square, the locals gather round to send her off. But will Billy be there for her?

The funeral is just how Lola would’ve wanted it – a bright and colourful celebration of her life. Lexi and Jay brave themselves as they stand in front of the funeral guests to deliver a speech.

After the funeral, Jay struggles making Lexi worry about him. Needing to unite, Callum suggests that they all move into the flat to support each other but Jay rejects the offer.

After some consideration, Jay decides to move in. They all need each other now more than ever. But, can they all support each other as they grieve for Lola?

