EastEnders spoilers: Lola’s family struggle in the wake of her death

Lola's family will never recover from this

By Tamzin Meyer

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Lola’s family struggle to cope in the wake of her death, unable to process a life without her.

As Ben sells The Arches he tries to focus on supporting Lexi, but it’s clear that she’s finding it difficult to talk about her mum. Can Ben support Lexi and help her open up about her feelings? Can Lola’s family support each other in EastEnders spoilers?

Jay stands over Lola as she lies in bed on Eastenders
Lola’s death will change her family’s life forever (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Lola’s death

This week, Lola’s health has been declining rapidly, seeing her become weak and struggle to stay awake. Jay and Billy were informed that she only had a matter of days left, with all of her loved ones coming to say one last goodbye to her.

Billy had been struggling to process the inevitable, lashing out at Nish and smashing up the Minute Mart window, leading to his arrest. Ben has also been struggling to cope, flying over to America in a bid to secure some miracle treatment for Lola.

However, EastEnders confirmed that on Wednesday 31 May, 2023, Lola will breathe her last breath and pass away.

Lola’s family struggle without her (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Lola’s family struggle

Next week, after Lola’s death, Ben decides to sell The Arches and prioritise Lexi, supporting her through her grief. Ben tries to put a smile on Lexi’s face by taking her for ice cream and getting her excited to see Callum but his plan fails.

Lexi explains that she just wants to go home and see Jay and then go to bed. Callum tells Ben that he should bring up the topic of Lola and get Lexi to open up about her grief. Later on, Ben and Jay sit down with Lexi and manage to get her to open up about her feelings as they speak about Lola.

Jay then invites Kim and Billy to share out some of Lola’s memory box items with Ben. However, his strong demeanour starts crumble as his grief takes over. Can Lola’s family support each other as they struggle to process her loss?

Lola's Last Few Days... 💔 | Next Time | EastEnders

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

