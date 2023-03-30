EastEnders fans heartbroken after emotional Lexi revelation

Last night’s episode of EastEnders (Wednesday March 29, 2023), saw Lola and Lexi host a Bows and Whistles fundraiser.

However, before the fundraiser kicked off, Lola was taken aback by a kind gesture from Lexi.

Now fans have been left heartbroken by an emotional Lexi revelation.

Lola hosted a fundraiser (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Lola and Lexi hosted a fundraiser

Last night, Lola and Lexi hosted a Bows and Whistles fundraiser at Peggy’s. They hoped to raise money for charities supporting those with brain tumours.

Before the fundraiser got underway, Lexi told Ben to cough up whilst shoving a bucket in his face.

She then revealed that she had put all of her pocket money towards finding a cure for her mum.

Lola was shocked by this revelation and realised that Lexi still thought that she would get better.

With this, she decided to tell her family that she only has six months left to live.

Ben warned Lola about telling Lexi her prognosis but Lola said that they couldn’t keep sugar-coating things anymore.

Lexi was heartbroken after hearing this but decided to carry on with the fundraiser as it was her and her mum’s special day.

Lexi has left fans in tears (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans left heart-broken by Lexi’s revelation

After hearing that Lexi thought that Lola would get better and had spent all her pocket money on finding a cure, fans have been left in tears.

One fan wrote: “Ouch! EastEnders literally just broke my heart into a million pieces! Little Lexi giving her savings just in the hopes of her mum getting better. I’m never going to recover from Lola’s storyline. It’s broken me every step.”

Another tweeted: “Lexi saving her money for her mam thinking she was gunna get better,” followed by a crying face emoji.

Ouch! #eastenders literally just broke my heart into a million pieces! Little Lexi giving her savings just in the hopes of her mum getting better 😭😭 I'm never going to recover from Lola's storyline. It's broken me every step. — Debbie 🧡|Rip Paul O'Grady ❤️ (@Georgeroyde) March 29, 2023

I challenge any parent not to have been in bits when Lexi pulled out her pocket money this evening 😭😭😭 #EastEnders — Dale Meachen (@DaleMeachen) March 29, 2023

My heart is hurting for Lexi 😭😭😭💔💔😭😭. She's grown up with Lola her whole life. Lola spent 6 years of her life bringing up Lexi single handedly. It'll be so heartbreaking for Lexi when her mum passes away. They have such a close bond. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/4tKnKw46xi — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) March 29, 2023

A third person cried: “I challenge any parent not to have been in bits when Lexi pulled out her pocket money this evening.”

A fourth viewer agreed: “My heart is hurting for Lexi. She’s grown up with Lola her whole life. Lola spent six years of her life bringing up Lexi single-handedly. It’ll be so heartbreaking for Lexi when her mum passes away. They have such a close bond.”

Will Lexi be able to come to terms with the inevitable? (Credit: BBC)

How will Lexi cope with the truth?

Jay’s been wanting Lexi to have counselling but Lola’s been adamant that Lexi’s fine without it.

However, now, Lola has realised that Lexi believed she would make a recovery.

Will Lola be encouraged to get Lexi some more support?

Will Lexi be able to come to terms with her mum’s prognosis?

