Latest EastEnders spoilers have revealed that, as he struggles with the realities of parenting grieving Lexi, Ben Mitchell abandons his daughter in the middle of Walford East. Then, back home, he considers giving up his daughter altogether.

This comes as the Mitchell family grieve the loss of Lola – with daughter Lexi insisting on speaking at her mum’s funeral. As Ben struggles with his own trauma, he begins to have second thoughts about letting Lexi move in. Will Ben abandon his daughter in her time of need?

Ben and Jay try to coax grieving Lexi out of the house (Credit: BBC)

Lexi and Ben argue over Lola’s funeral plans

As the week begins, Ben and Jay try to tempt a withdrawn Lexi out of the house for lunch together. Lexi tells them that she wants to make a speech at her mother’s funeral. Fearing that it’ll be too much for the youngster, Ben forbids it.

But Lexi is furious. As the pair argue, Ben breaks down in the face of her anger. Jay steps in to make peace, and they agree to talk it over at lunch.

Ben reveals that he’s decorated Lexi’s bedroom – ready for her to move in.

Lexi insists on speaking at her mum’s funeral (Credit: BBC)

Ben abandons Lexi at Walford East

Later, at Walford East, Ben is struggling with his bulimia. Just then, Jay has to take a call and leaves. With the toilets closed, Ben starts to panic, and leaves Lexi all alone in Walford East.

When she sees a mother and daughter together, Lexi’s grief comes rushing back to her. Devastated, she runs out into the Square. Billy is horrified to see her out there all alone – and realises Ben left her all by herself.

Billy is furious when he finds Lola outside alone (Credit: BBC)

Ben backtracks on his future with Lexi

Later, Billy lays the law down to Ben. He tells him that he needs to step up and be the dad Lexi needs. But, shaken by the incident at Walford East, Ben backtracks on having Lexi live with him, convinced that he’ll be a bad dad. Can Billy talk Ben around?

