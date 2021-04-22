EastEnders spoilers reveal Linda hears Nancy talking to Tamwar and assumes he’s coming back to Walford. But what is she hiding?

Recently Nancy returned to Walford after five years. Whilst she appears to be happy being back with her family and getting to know her half-sister Frankie, it’s become clear she’s hiding something.

Nancy recently returned (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders: Janine Butcher making ‘explosive’ return – and thrilled fans warn Gray’s days are numbered

In recent episodes, viewers saw Nancy waiting for a package to arrive. It was soon revealed to be CBD oil, but what is she hiding from her family?

EastEnders spoilers: Tamwar to return to Walford?

In next week’s scenes Nancy pays Sharon a visit at the gym in the hope of getting a job. But Sharon soon declines.

At The Vic Zack smooth talks Nancy, who is uninterested. But he tells her he will make Sharon reconsider.

Tamwar was last seen in 2016 (Credit: BBC)

Linda and Nancy plan a surprise picnic for Shirley. Soon Linda overhears Nancy calling Tamwar and presumes he’s coming to Walford.

But when Nancy turns up late for the picnic, Frankie can see something isn’t right.

Zack tells Mick and Linda that Nancy now has a job at the gym leaving them confused. Is she staying in Walford?

Frankie follows Nancy

Linda notices that Nancy left her coat behind and is shocked by what she finds. Frankie soon tries to get Nancy to open up, but she won’t.

Will Frankie get to the truth? (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders: Ben and Kush will be blamed for Kush’s murder, fans predict

As Nancy leaves, Frankie follows her determined to find out what’s going on. But will she get to the truth?

Later, Linda confronts Nancy over what she’s found. What has Linda discovered?

Who is Tamwar?

Tamwar is Nancy’s husband. The couple left Walford in 2016 to go travelling and eventually settled down in New Zealand and got married.

But could he be joining Nancy and returning to Albert Square?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Will you be watching next week’s EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of these soap spoilers.