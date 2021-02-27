An exit for Stacey Slater looks to have been revealed as Ruby Allen frames her for her miscarriage in EastEnders.

Viewers watched in horror last night as Ruby blamed her former best friend for her miscarriage.

Stacey Slater is distraught by Ruby’s lies (Credit: BBC)

It had happened earlier in the week, but after she fell down the stairs during an argument with Stacey, Ruby used it to blame the tragedy on Stacey.

She told husband Martin: “She’s trying to break us up and she hates that I was having your baby. I lost my baby and it’s all Stacey’s fault.”

And next week Ruby will take it a step further.

At the hospital, she is told she has been haemorrhaging from her miscarriage and will need a procedure.

Distraught by the news, Ruby struggles to cope, leaving Martin at a loss on how to support her.

And when she discovers Stacey has spoken to Martin, she lies and tells him she pushed her down the stairs.

To further prove her story she tells him how Stacey and Kush locked her in the office and forced her to take a pregnancy test, leaving Martin disgusted.

However, a twist is coming for Ruby’s plan – Stacey’s daughter Lily knows she’s lying.

Louisa Lytton has teased Ruby’s sick plan for Stacey (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders’ Louisa Lytton teases Ruby’s evil plan for Stacey Slater

Actress Louisa Lytton teased: “I’m not sure that Ruby knows what Lily knows – she doesn’t really know that Ruby is lying as such.

“But Lily is another add on of Stacey and she’s another person that Ruby’s got a battle against and has to win over.”

She added: “There’s reasons behind her miscarriage, which become a thing and that makes her the most sad.

“She has lost what could have been a family unit finally for her. And I guess she’s sort of come to terms with the fact that she actually wants a baby.

“She went through all that to get there and now it’s been taken away from her.”

And it seems getting rid of Stacey will be Ruby’s main goal in an effort to keep Martin.

However, the question remains – will Stacey go on the run, or will she be sent to prison?

Why is Stacey leaving Walford in EastEnders?

Stacey’s upcoming exit has already been confirmed – and it’s soon.

Actress Lacey Turner is currently on maternity leave having recently welcomed her second baby – a boy.

He joins her and husband Matt Kay’s family alongside their one year old daughter Dusty.

She went into labour earlier than expected.

The soap star told OK! Magazine: “Matt and I are so completely besotted with our early surprise and Dusty is so in love with her new baby brother!

“How lucky we all are.”

