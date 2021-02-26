Ruby Allen first appeared in EastEnders in March 2005. But who is she and what’s next after she loses her baby?

Ruby Allen in EastEnders: Who is she?

Ruby Allen is the daughter of Johnny Allen.

Last year she got married to Martin Fowler, who is the ex-husband of her best friend Stacey. This caused the two women to fall out.

Ruby is the daughter of Johnny Allen (Credit: BBC)

Ruby is the stepmother of Martin’s children Bex, Lily, Arthur and Hope.

Ruby Allen in EastEnders: Is she pregnant with Martin Fowler’s baby?

A few months ago, Ruby told Martin she wanted a baby but he was against the idea, as he is already a father to four.

Ruby ended up telling Martin she was pregnant, when she wasn’t.

Ruby and Martin got married last year (Credit: BBC)

Stacey recently started to suspect Ruby was lying about the baby and forced her to take a pregnancy test in front of her.

Both Ruby and Stacey were shocked when it came out positive.

This week, she went for a scan and learnt she was seven weeks pregnant. But as she has already let Martin believe she was pregnant for longer than she was, she stole another woman’s scan.

Ruby went to the hospital but there was no heartbeat (Credit: BBC)

She later told Martin she was 10 weeks along. However in last night’s episode (Thursday, February 25) Ruby called the hospital as she discovered she was bleeding.

At the hospital she had a scan and the sonographer couldn’t find a heartbeat. When she returned home, she didn’t tell Martin about the baby.

What’s next for Ruby?

In tonight’s episode (Friday, February 26) Stacey is fuming to see that Lily has ordered glam holiday stuff on her credit card.

Dotty pitches her idea to a distracted Ruby who agrees to let her and Tiffany host tables at the club.

Stacey stops by, ready to demand the money for Lily’s purchases. But they soon end up talking through their feelings.

Ruby falls down the stairs (Credit: BBC)

They reminisce over their teenage years however when Ruby’s scheming with Kush is mentioned, they begin arguing and Ruby falls backwards down the stairs.

Next week Stacey feels awful for the accident and blames herself. On her way home, Stacey approaches Martin and apologises for what happened.

Ruby reveals how Stacey and Kush locked her in the office and forced her to take a pregnancy test (Credit: BBC)

Later Ruby reveals how Stacey and Kush locked her in the office and forced her to take a pregnancy test. Kush tries to explain but a furious Martin punches him.

Fans predict Ruby will blame the miscarriage on Stacey

Fans are predicting that Ruby will find a way to blame her miscarriage.

So Rubys miscarried & next week she falls out with Stacey & falls down the stairs shes gonna blame Stacey & make that rift bigger #EastEnders — Kirstie. x (@kirstie_xxo) February 25, 2021

What’s the odds on ruby telling Martin Stacey hurt her and it led to losing the baby? Ruby needs help but @louisalytton playing this story line very well #EastEnders — MIKE 💙 (@mikepriestley13) February 25, 2021

Ruby will find a way to blame the miscarriage on Stacey #eastenders — Emma Louise Delaney 🧙🏻‍♀️ (@Emma_LouiseMSD) February 25, 2021

What do you think?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

