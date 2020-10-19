EastEnders SPOILERS: Next week’s First Look in 10 pictures

EastEnders spoilers in pictures for next week see Kush land himself in big trouble as he takes on Suki and Ruby. Will Kat and Stacey manage to stop him making a huge mistake?

Elsewhere, Sonia gets a shock surprise and Mick’s downward spiral continues.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Kush makes a grave mistake

With money tight at the Slaters, Kush is forced to take drastic action and he steals money from the till at Ruby’s.

Little does he know, someone is watching from the shadows.

Ruby is shocked when she hears that Kush has been helping himself to the money from her club.

Ruby gives Kush the chance to return the money by subtly telling him she knows what he did.

But when Kush denies stealing from the club, Ruby is fuming.

Ruby goes straight to Kat and accuses Kush of having a gambling addiction.

Meanwhile, Kush is back on his poker game online, trying to win some more money.

Kush arrives at The Vic and tells Kat that he has won £10,000.

Kat tells him to clear his account on the game to prove that he doesn’t have a problem. But can he do it?

Meanwhile, Ruby wants to teach Kush a lesson for stealing from her.

She heads to see Suki and the pair strike up a deal.

Suki and Ruby come up with a plan to run the Slaters out of Walford.

Suki invites Kush for a game of poker at the club with Vinny and Kheerat.

Martin is horrified that Kush is joining the Panesar family for a night of poker and decides to join in to oversee everything.

But when Stacey and Kat get wind of what is happening, they’re not happy.

They race to the club to stop Kush, but will he listen?

2. Tina confronts Mick

Tina is baffled by Mick’s odd behaviour and confronts him.

Will Mick finally tell Tina what has been bothering him all this time?

3. Sonia’s lucky day

Sonia is ecstatic when she is given a car by one of her patients at the hospital.

She is soon left debating whether to sell the car or keep it for herself.

Sonia gets caught up in Mick and Shirley’s fight at The Vic when Shirley offers her £3000 for the car.

Mick is fuming, knowing that it is worth a lot more.

Mick accuses Shirley of never being there for him, while Shirley tells Mick to stop playing the victim.

But as the pair fight, Sonia and Mick fail to see Shirley stealing the car keys.

Why does she want Sonia’s new car so desperately?

