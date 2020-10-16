EastEnders actress Luisa Bradshaw-White has shared rare childhood pictures of her daughters as she opens up about adopting them.

Luisa, who plays Tina Carter in the BBC soap, posted the picture to her Instagram.

Alongside the picture she wrote: “I don’t post photos of my kids and this photo is so incredibly personal to me. But it is #nationaladoptionweek and adoption is something I’m hugely passionate about.”

She continued: “This photo is the pic that was sent to me by social services in 2005. I had been sent so many photos of so many different children. But when I saw this pic of my girls I instantly recognised them and burst into tears! I knew they were mine.”

Speaking about the journey she and her kids have been on Luisa said: “We have been on such a journey since (they are now 19 and nearly 18). Rocky at times! But I always say they were exactly what I asked for. cheeky, kind, naughty, fun and so loving.

“I won’t talk about the trauma they have experienced as that is their story. But for me the journey has been so incredibly beautiful. Challenging, but so immensely rewarding.

“There are so many kids out there that need a loving environment, a place to call home, that is safe and nurtures them. It won’t be easy, but life never is.

“I couldn’t love my girls anymore than I do. This is my forever family and I am so grateful every single day #adoption.”

Luisa’s friends and EastEnders co-stars commented on the post.

Gurlaine Kaur Garcha, who plays Ash in the BBC soap, commented: “Beautiful.”

Jessica Plummer, who played Chantelle Atkins, wrote: “Amazing!”

TV and radio presenter Fearne Cotton said: “The most wonderful family.”

Luisa has been with her wife Annette for over 20 years.

In 2015 the couple got married and they recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in July of this year.

They adopted their daughters when they were three and four years old.

