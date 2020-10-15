EastEnders spoilers reveal Stacey is upset Ruby is trying to take her kids away from her. What is Ruby planning?

Stacey and Ruby have been at war over the last few weeks ever since Stacey found out Ruby started dating her ex-husband Martin.

Next week Kat and Stacey are cleaning The Vic whilst Lily has pulled a sickie. She lies to her mum about where she got her new tablet form.

Stacey launches a tirade about Ruby’s money and her daddy issues. Kat is shocked but Lily listens on to her mother’s rant.

Later, a mistaken champagne delivery at the club leads Ruby and Stacey to take a trip down memory lane.

Lily drops Stacey in it (Credit: BBC)

But their moments reminiscing soon go terribly wrong when Lily repeats all the nasty things that Stacey said about Ruby earlier.

Hearing this, Ruby is furious.

EastEnders: Ruby tries to take Stacey’s kids away from her?

Later, Stacey is shocked when she receives something through the letterbox. She decides to show Kush.

However with his money issues, he’s worried it’s a warning from his debts, whilst Stacey assumes it’s from Ruby.

Stacey confronts her but she denies having anything to do with it.

Stacey gets a worrying message (Credit: BBC)

Things don’t get any better between the women and it’s war when Ruby threatens that she could have Stacey off Albert Square with a click of a finger.

But Stacey is upset that Ruby is trying to take her kids away from her. Stacey decides she’s had enough and wants to face things head on.

Ruby threatens Stacey (Credit: BBC)

She heads over to the club to give Ruby a piece of her mind. But as she’s walking over, she is attacked by a hooded figure.

Stacey is left on the floor. Is she okay? Who attacked her?

