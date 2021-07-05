EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Isaac breaks into Ruby’s house and Patrick tries to help him.

Meanwhile Ash is disappointed with Peter’s behaviour and Chelsea gets a warning about Gray.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders.

1. Patrick tries to help Isaac

Sheree tries to get Isaac to take his medication, but his auditory hallucinations stop him.

Later Lola, Kim and Patrick discuss Isaac’s condition, but Patrick tells them to leave it to Sheree.

However unbeknownst to them Sheree is struggling.

Isaac stops Lily and Arthur as they arrive home with Lily and persuades them to go on a picnic and stay away from the house.

Ruby catches Isaac trying to break into her house. Martin and Sheree notice the commotion and rush over to a panicked Ruby.

Ruby is worried as she doesn’t know where the kids are.

Soon Martin goes to call the police and Isaac makes a run for it into his house.

Ruby and Martin wait for the police and Patrick tries to calm Isaac down.

Patrick asks where the kids are and promises not to let anything bad happen to him.

He manages to coax Isaac outside but he soon runs back inside.

Meanwhile Jean gets call from Lily and finds her and Arthur in the allotments.

2. Peter lets Ash down

Read more: EastEnders fans convinced Kat Slater is pregnant with Phil Mitchell’s baby

Ash is confused as to where Peter is as he’s been AWOL whilst she’s grieving.

At home Peter has been ignoring Ash’s calls and tells Kathy and Bobby he can’t handle being around her family.

However they’re not impressed with his attitude. Kathy sees Ash, who asks if Peter is ghosting her.

Peter is upset at the turn of events with Ash, but Kathy serves him some hard truths.

Peter goes to find Ash but sees her with another man.

Meanwhile Honey is shocked to find the Minute Mart isn’t open.

She pops round and finds Suki still in bed, so offers to look after the shop.

Kheerat is concerned for Suki. However she bats him away.

Suki heads to the Minute Mart. When she arrives she is angry to find Honey running things.

3. Phil and Tommy bond

Phil tries to convince Kat to let Tommy do a football trial.

She later bumps into Kim who is boasting about Pearl’s abilities, which gets her thinking.

After hearing about Pearl, Kat comes around to letting Phil take Tommy to the football trials.

She wants to show that Tommy is gifted too.

4. Chelsea is given a warning about Gray

After her hearing, Chelsea has to wear an ankle tag while she’s on bail, however she’s still eager to go to Gray’s work drinks.

At Gray’s work function, Chelsea suggests they make the most of the free drinks and Gray gets drunk.

He embarrasses himself in front of his boss Laura.

Later Laura warns Chelsea about Gray – she should run while she can.

5. Billy challenges Rocky

Jay pops by Billy’s stall to get him to sign Janet’s modelling contract.

He asks him to go for a drink but gets rejected.

Later Jay, Will and Janet visit Billy at his stall and gift him new reading glasses. Billy tells the kids he has a new bachelor pad.

Read more: EastEnders star Michael Greco ’emotional’ as baby is born prematurely

Kathy and Rocky pass by Billy’s stall and Ricky winds him up so Billy challenges him – whoever sells the most in 10 minutes win.

Later in The Vic, Billy is desperate to get one back and challenges Rocky to a game of football.

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Will you be watching next week’s EastEnders? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be tuning in.