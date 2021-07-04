EastEnders fans convinced Kat Slater is pregnant with Phil Mitchell’s baby

EastEnders fans are convinced Kat Slater is going to have Phil Mitchell’s baby.

Viewers have watched over the last six months as Kat and Phil have gone from flirting enemies to lovers.

Fans are convinced Kat Slater will have Phil Mitchell’s babies (Credit: BBC)

And now they are set to open their own legitimate business together and make a real go of their relationship, fans think the Walford water will strike again.

Some even think Phil will give Kat her third set of twins.

Kat gave birth to daughter Zoe and her twin when she was a teenager before forgetting about the boy.

Read more: EastEnders star Michael Greco ’emotional’ as baby is born prematurely

She later welcomed son Tommy, and then twins Bert and Ernie.

Meanwhile, Phil has son Ben, daughter Louise and son Raymond.

One said: “I’ve a funny feeling we are getting a Slater/Mitchell child instead with Kat and Phil.”

A second said: “Kat will be the next Walford lady to drop a sprog. Or should I say sprogs – she’ll have twins – can feel it in my waters.”

A third said on Walford Web: “What’s the bet that they’ll make Albie Phil’s son as the same time as Kat births Phil’s devil spawn? Her 6th kid!”

A fourth said: “The ‘thinking of the show’s future’ part of me wouldn’t hate Phil/Kat twins (or baby) purely for the Mitchell/Slater baby lineage.

Is Phil Mitchell about to have more kids with Kat Slater? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans convinced Kat Slater will have TWINS with Phil Mitchell

“I know it’s not necessary for Phil and Kat, they have enough kids. Especially Kat – and for Phil, especially when they inevitably retcon Albie to being his.

“But part of me is thinking that in 16 years time, they’d be a hell of a legacy character.”

A fifth tweeted: “I think Phil’s going to end up getting Kat pregnant. #Eastenders @bbceastenders”

Read more: Yesterday star Himesh Patel rules out EastEnders return as beloved Tamwar Masood

Fans are also convinced that Sharon Watts’ son Albie will be revealed as Phil’s child.

However, she had a pre-birth DNA test done to see if Phil or her lover Keanu was the father with Keanu being shown.

But fans are convinced it will turn out to be a mistake and will reunite the former couple one day.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!