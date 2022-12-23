EastEnders spoilers: Mick and Janine die in explosive Christmas Day exit?

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Mick and Janine aren’t feeling very festive as Shirley’s desperate to expose Janine.

On Christmas Day, Janine runs out of Walford but as Mick follows, will someone get hurt?

Will Mick and Janine die in an explosive Christmas Day exit in EastEnders spoilers?

Janine’s lies are exposed (Credit: BBC)

Janine’s secrets are out in the open

Shirley is desperate to get evidence on Janine and expose her to Mick.

She’s been trying to make Mick see the truth for a while – she might just get her way this Christmas.

Janine’s worried as Jada returns to Walford on Christmas Day, quickly spotting her and trying to hide her from Linda’s sight.

Janine invites Linda round for Christmas dinner, but her attempts to keep Jada away fail as she turns up.

It seems that Janine’s lies are catching up with her as Shirley starts accusing Janine over dinner.

Whilst Janine defends herself, Scarlett turns up.

Scarlett knows the truth about Janine and could expose her at any moment.

Soon after, Janine’s secrets are revealed, but how will Mick react?

And, was Scarlett the one to tell all about her mother?

How will Mick react to the truth? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Mick and Janine are in danger

After Janine’s secrets and lies are revealed, Mick rages as he struggles to process who Janine really is.

Mick begs Janine to tell him the truth herself, but hit with panic, Janine flees Walford.

Linda and Mick jump into the car and chase Janine.

Mick is desperate for answers and needs to know the truth before Janine runs away from his for good.

Can Janine out run Mick?

With Christmas Day being Mick’s last ever day in Walford, will he die and take Janine with him?

Is this the end for Mick and Janine?

It certainly will be a Christmas to remember!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

