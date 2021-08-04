EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Phil plans to visit his daughter Louise and ex-wife Lisa, but will they end up coming back with him?

Louise, Lisa and Louise’s daughter Peggy left Walford in January 2020. However next week Phil plans to go and visit them abroad.

In next week’s scenes, Phil is heading abroad to see Louise and Lisa, who has been injured. Could they possibly return back with him?

Phil plans to see Louise and Lisa (Credit: BBC)

As he’s prepares to go, Phil asks Kat to look after his house while he’s away, much to her delight.

Later Kat becomes concerned while looking at her phone. What has she found?

Meanwhile a loan shark threatens Ben. As Callum and Vi see the commotion, Callum wants to know what’s going on.

Later Ben sees his dad about to leave and explains his money troubles, asking for help, but Phil refuses.

Ben is having money troubles (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: Next week revealed in all-new pictures – August 9 – 13

Meanwhile At Walford East, Vi is gossiping about Ben’s money troubles, carelessly telling Kathy.

However what they don’t realise is Kheerat is listening in.

EastEnders: Why did Louise, Lisa and Peggy leave?

In 2019, shortly after giving birth to Peggy, Louise discovered her fiancé, Peggy’s father, Keanu, was also the father of Sharon Mitchell’s child.

Louise, Ben and Phil set Keanu up to be kidnapped and killed by Martin Fowler. However Martin and Linda Carter helped Keanu flee the country.

Louise and Lisa were last seen last year (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders: Joe Swash reveals he’d go back to the soap because it’s ‘unfinished business’

Louise felt guilty, believing that Keanu was dead because of her. Struggling to deal with the guilt, Lisa suggested she should move to Portugal with Peggy to get away.

Could we see them make their way back to Walford with Phil?

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Will you be watching next week’s EastEnders? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be tuning in.