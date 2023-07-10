EastEnders spoilers tonight: Keanu in danger as Lisa Fowler returns looking for revenge?

In tonight’s EastEnders spoilers (Monday, July 10), Lisa Fowler returns to Walford to make Keanu pay for what he did to Louise.

Returning with Peggy, Lisa soon comes face-to-face with Keanu and makes financial demands.

But why does Lisa want money from Keanu? Read all about it in our EastEnders spoilers.

Lisa and Peggy are back (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Lisa Fowler returns

Lisa Fowler returns to Walford with Peggy tonight, seeking to get revenge on Keanu.

She returns with financial troubles as she fails to pay the fare for her cab.

On her arrival, Lisa spots Sonia and goes for a coffee with her. Over a drink, she reveals that Louise is in a bad way in Portugal.

Elsewhere, Sharon’s excited as she gives Keanu the money to pay for the deposit of her dream wedding venue.

Lisa tries to avoid Keanu for the time being but is forced to face him when Reiss reveals to Keanu that she’s back in the Square.

Keanu’s thrilled to see Peggy but is shocked when Lisa makes some financial demands to him. Why does she need money from Keanu? And will he pay her?

Kim returns home (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Kim’s released from prison

Howie awaits Kim’s release from prison as Felix decides to organise a welcome home party for her.

At the prison, Kim frets about going back home and leaves the prison before her loved ones can come to pick her up.

Back in the Square, Kim’s greeted by her loved ones as she tries to put on a brave face. However, she’s crumbling inside.

Does Stacey like Theo? (Credit: BBC)

Jean tries to set Stacey and Theo up

Jean tries to set Stacey and Theo up, although Stacey tries to hide her interest in Theo.

However, she actually likes him. But will she agree to go on a date with him?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

