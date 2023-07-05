In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Stacey wants Martin back after telling Eve about the dream she had about him.

Stacey initially goes on a date with Theo but then realises that she actually likes Martin instead.

But, will Stacey and Martin get back together in EastEnders spoilers?

Stacey goes on a date with Theo (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Stacey goes on a date with Theo

Next week, Jean tries to matchmake Theo and Stacey whilst Stacey tries to act unbothered, hiding her interest for him.

Arranging a date with Theo, Stacey’s determined to go once Martin disapproves of the situation. Stacey has no idea that Theo is actually her Secret Cam client and believes that he just wants to help her family out of kindness.

During the date at Walford East, Stacey realises that there’s no spark between them. Later on, after the date, Eve asks Theo to be Stacey’s plus one at Kathy’s wedding.

She falsely believes that Stacey and Theo had a good time on their date, leading Stacey to confess the opposite to her friend. But, does Stacey have feelings for someone else?

Stacey wants to get back with her ex (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Stacey wants Martin back!

Confessing to Eve that she has no feelings for Theo, Stacey reveals to Eve that she had a dream about Martin. Eve plants the seed that their might still be a potential future for her and Martin.

Later on, Eve notices that Stacey hasn’t uninvited Theo to the wedding. Instead, she’s been flirting with Martin but he has no idea.

Stacey plucks up the courage to ask Martin to be her plus one to Kathy’s wedding instead of Theo.

But, how will Martin react? Does Stacey have a chance of getting back with Martin? How will Theo react to this?

