In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Kim’s rushed to hospital after Sonia finds her in a bad way having collapsed.

As Kim’s anxiety heightens, she struggles to mask her symptoms in front of one of her fans.

But, as Kim goes to A&E, will she finally get the help she needs in EastEnders spoilers?

Kim’s been having panic attacks (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Kim’s struggling with anxiety

Viewers will know that Kim recently crashed her car after looking at a text message from Denise whilst driving. This meant that she and Denzel crashed, with Howie furious with Kim for putting his son’s life at risk.

Since the crash and having to go to court, Kim’s been struggling with symptoms of anxiety.

Recently, Denzel found Kim having a panic attack in the car whilst she was working, trying to help her. He arranged for Amy to speak to Kim who encouraged her to get some support.

With Kim on a waiting list for help, Kim’s symptoms worsened when she worried about Pearl after she was sick. Sonia reassured her that Pearl was fine but gave Kim some leaflets so that she could self-refer and get some more support for her anxiety.

Kim collapses (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Kim collapses

Next week, Kim tries to hide her anxiety as she visits a dying Lola. She tries to paint a smile on her face to lift Lola’s spirits.

Later on, a fan of the Kimfluencer spots Kim, with Kim trying to act smiley. When Kim’s fan asks for a birthday video message her anxiety gets the better of her, making Kim rush off.

Sonia worries when she sees that Kim’s collapsed in the street and calls for an ambulance. Kim does her best to stop her from calling for help.

However, as Kim describes her symptoms, Sonia explains that she must go to A&E. But, will Kim be able to get some support for her anxiety before it takes over?

