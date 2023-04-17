Composite image of Denise and Ravi on EastEnders, both looking secretive
Soaps

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Fireworks as Denise and Ravi’s affair revealed

Has Denise's dirty little secret been rumbled?

By Joel Harley

Our EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal that Denise and Ravi’s affair may be suddenly exposed when a family member lets slip that she knows what Denise has been up to. Is news of Denise’s indiscretions about to hit the Square?

Elsewhere, news of Kheerat’s trial upsets Suki and Vinny. And smitten Ravi makes moves on Chelsea.

Read our EastEnders spoilers tonight in full below.

Amy glares at Denise on EastEnders
Acting up, Amy confronts Denise over her affair with Ravi (Credit: BBC)

Drunken Amy reveals Denise’s affair

As she tries to deal with recent family revelations, Amy pulls a sickie from school. While she secretly drinks, Denise stays home from work to look after her.

Soon, tipsy Amy acts up. Seeing how Amy is speaking to Denise, Chelsea suggests that Amy is drinking.

When Denise discovers evidence of Amy’s underage boozing, a furious row ensues. As their fight escalates, Amy reveals that she knows all about Denise and Ravi’s affair. What will Denise say? Can she talk her way out of Amy’s accusations?

Suki looks worried while at Ravi's party on EastEnders
Suki receives some troubling news about Kheerat’s trial (Credit: BBC)

News of Kheerat’s trial upsets the family

When Kheerat’s trial is brought forward, Suki is devastated. Later, she and the family attend Nish’s party at Walford East.

But Vinny gets upset and heads home. There, he is consoled by Suki.

What further agony will Kheerat’s trial bring for the Panesar family? And where is Eve among all of this?

Chelsea in a lovely dress on EastEnders
Chelsea is dressed up to the nines at Nish’s party (Credit: BBC)

Ravi makes moves on Chelsea

Ravi remains smitten with Chelsea. Hoping to convince her to attend Nish’s party, he buys her a designer dress.

When she arrives at the party, Chelsea is looking fabulous. Seeing her new threads, Felix and Bernie swoon.

As he cosies up to her, Ravi introduces Chelsea as his girlfriend. Has he finally won her over with this act of generosity?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

Ravi And Denise's Affair Is UNCOVERED!👂👀 | Walford REEvisited | EastEnders

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Denise Fox EastEnders EastEnders Spoilers

Trending Articles

Paul O'Grady looks serious
Paul O’Grady’s funeral details emerge after star’s cause of death was revealed
Sarah Duchess of York on Loose Women
Sarah, Duchess of York makes plea to fans in heartbreaking message: ‘Any little bit can help’
Phil looking serious and Holly smiling on This Morning
Phillip Schofield sends message to Holly Willoughby as she’s replaced on This Morning amid illness
ITV drama The Hunt for Raoul Moat slammed by sickened family of victim
Coronation Street star Alexandra smiling at an event
Corrie star Alexandra Mardell announces she’s married in ‘private’ ceremony: ‘It was gorgeous’
Composite image of Daisy, Justin and Ryan on Corrie; she looks scared, Ryan is in hospital, bandaged, and Justin looks sinister (Credit: ITV/Composite: Entertainment Daily)
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Daniel drops devastating bombshell on Daisy