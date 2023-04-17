EastEnders spoilers tonight: Fireworks as Denise and Ravi’s affair revealed

Our EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal that Denise and Ravi’s affair may be suddenly exposed when a family member lets slip that she knows what Denise has been up to. Is news of Denise’s indiscretions about to hit the Square?

Elsewhere, news of Kheerat’s trial upsets Suki and Vinny. And smitten Ravi makes moves on Chelsea.

Acting up, Amy confronts Denise over her affair with Ravi (Credit: BBC)

Drunken Amy reveals Denise’s affair

As she tries to deal with recent family revelations, Amy pulls a sickie from school. While she secretly drinks, Denise stays home from work to look after her.

Soon, tipsy Amy acts up. Seeing how Amy is speaking to Denise, Chelsea suggests that Amy is drinking.

When Denise discovers evidence of Amy’s underage boozing, a furious row ensues. As their fight escalates, Amy reveals that she knows all about Denise and Ravi’s affair. What will Denise say? Can she talk her way out of Amy’s accusations?

Suki receives some troubling news about Kheerat’s trial (Credit: BBC)

News of Kheerat’s trial upsets the family

When Kheerat’s trial is brought forward, Suki is devastated. Later, she and the family attend Nish’s party at Walford East.

But Vinny gets upset and heads home. There, he is consoled by Suki.

What further agony will Kheerat’s trial bring for the Panesar family? And where is Eve among all of this?

Chelsea is dressed up to the nines at Nish’s party (Credit: BBC)

Ravi makes moves on Chelsea

Ravi remains smitten with Chelsea. Hoping to convince her to attend Nish’s party, he buys her a designer dress.

When she arrives at the party, Chelsea is looking fabulous. Seeing her new threads, Felix and Bernie swoon.

As he cosies up to her, Ravi introduces Chelsea as his girlfriend. Has he finally won her over with this act of generosity?

