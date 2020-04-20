EastEnders SPOILERS: Keegan's anger gets out of control as he nearly hurts Bailey

In this week's EastEnders, Keegan's anger gets out of control and he nearly hurts Bailey.

Recently Keegan has been under a lot of stress trying to get a loan for his business, being evicted from the flat, and being arrested once again for a crime he didn't commit. But soon things get too much for the young businessman.

In a clip for the upcoming episodes, Keegan and Tiffany are at Karen's home.

Frustration, passion and loss of control. Don’t miss any action in Albert Square. Next week. Monday & Tuesday. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/2hHP8ccRBY — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) April 17, 2020

But something stirs up his anger as he grabs a bowl and throws it against the door yelling "no I didn't".

Bailey witnesses Keegans outburst (Credit: BBC)

After the bowl smashes, Bailey walks into the room, shocked by all the commotion. But Keegan looks upset to see his little sister witnessed his outburst.

What causes Keegan's outburst?

After discovering they're going to be evicted from the flat, Keegan and Tiffany are left with nowhere to live.

With Whitney's troubles also on her mind, Tiffany berates Keegan for his mood. However it clearly doesn't work as it leads to his outburst at his family home.

Keegan and Tiffany have been evicted from the flat (Credit: BBC)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Yasmeen thinks she's killed Geoff after attacking him

Later Denise is shocked to find out what happened to Keegan.

Will she be able to help?

What else happens in this week's EastEnders?

Sonia urges Whitney to get back to normal but she soon learns Michaela has been posting online about Whitney.

On the market, Whitney notices people staring at her but Sonia and Chantelle try to keep the online abuse a secret.

But Whitney sees Michaela's posts and is left crushed.

Whitney finds out about Michaela's online posts (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders fans impressed as Jake Wood shares shirtless picture

After Max tells her about his time in prison, she decides to take matters into her own hands.

Her plan soon becomes clear as she clutches her passport. Is she leaving?

Kush continues to hide Tommy's secret. Whilst dropping him off at, he asks Isaac to keep an eye on the little boy.

The next episode of EastEnders is tonight (Monday, April 20) at 8pm.

EastEnders will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm on BBC One.

Will you be watching this week's EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!