EastEnders spoilers reveals Kathy goes out on a date, however it doesn’t quite go to plan…

In next week’s scenes, Kathy is excited to get a match on her dating app, a man named Iain.

But Peter later tells Kathy that her son, Ian, borrowed money. And an increasingly anxious Bobby listens on struggling to keep control.

Kathy has a match on her dating app (Credit: BBC)

When Kathy is asked out by her match, Peter admits to his nan that he lowered her age on the app.

Later Kathy confronts Ian about they money and says she’ll remortgage the cafe to help him out. But what she doesn’t know is that Ian has already done that behind her back, so he assures her it’s all under control.

Peter later looks for information, sure that his dad is up to something and learns the truth…

EastEnders: Kathy’s date ends in disaster

Soon, Kathy goes out and meets her date. The date seems to be going well as they hit it off.

Kathy goes on a date (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders SPOILERS: Romance for Honey?

But later whilst tipsy, Kathy shows her date The Prince Albert and she trips over.

After Ash examines her ankle, she advises Kathy to go to the hospital. Is she going to be okay?

Kathy has to go to hospital (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Peter is alarmed to find Bobby scrubbing everything clean and counting to five, blaming himself that Kathy got hurt.

Later Kathy feels foolish for lying about her age and Peter tells her not to worry. But he notices Bobby is frantically cleaning his hands and is anxious Peter will tell his secret.

Sharon gets a shock when Denny’s things are returned from the boat accident. When she disappears, Bobby steps in behind the bar.

Ian and Sharon make up

Ian checks on Sharon after seeing her upset over Denny’s belongings and he gives her a birthday card.

Sharon and Ian make up (Credit: ITV)

Read More: I’m A Celebrity winner Jacqueline Jossa’s ‘business under investigation for owing over £30k in tax’

She’s grateful for all they’ve been through together, Denny’s stuff reminded her and she misses her best friend.

They make up and apologise for the last few weeks.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Will you be watching next week’s EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.