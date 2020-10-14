EastEnders spoilers reveal Honey meets a man who’s interested in her. Could this be the start of a new romance?

In upcoming scenes, Honey and Jay deliver a food parcel to number 89. A guy named Paul answers and says he’s Mrs Hancock’s nephew and it’s immediately clear he likes Honey.

He flirts with her and gives her his number but Honey is oblivious to his advances. Jay tells her she should ask him on a date.

Jay encourages Honey to ask Paul out (Credit: BBC)

Will Honey call Paul?

As Jay and Honey begin talking about relationships, he admits things with Lola haven’t been great since lockdown.

Later, Honey tells Lola that Jay has been singing her praises. Hearing this, Lola feels guilty for turning down Jay’s offer for a date and goes to meet him at The Vic.

EastEnders: Honey’s last break up

Last year, Honey went through a tough break up. She found out her boyfriend Adam had been cheating on her with Habiba.

Although she stayed with him, she finally had enough when she discovered he was cheating with someone else.

Adam cheated on Honey (Credit: BBC)

Honey began struggling with an eating disorder and decided to stay with a family member to get some help.

However she returned for lockdown and it looks like she has become close with Jay.

EastEnders: Fans predict affair for Honey and Jay

Back in August, EastEnders revealed Honey had bonded with Jay during lockdown.

On EastEnders Instagram stories, it read: “With Billy being out most of the time, Honey has bonded with Jay, who has been really understanding of her recovery.”

(Credit: Instagram @bbceastenders)

However fans began to predict that the two will have an affair.

Would you like to see Honey have a new storyline?

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

