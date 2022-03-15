EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Kat makes a shocking discovery as she struggles to deal with Phil’s absence.

But that’s not all when she gets horrifying news about Tommy.

As Kat vows to take action, what will she do next?

Kat makes a horrifying discovery which leaves her emotional. But what will she do? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Kat in pieces as she makes shock discovery

In tonight’s episode (Tuesday, March 15) Lily was horrified to find her cousin Tommy was carrying a knife around in his bag.

She warned him that this is how children end up dead.

In next week’s scenes, Kat is at home when she finds something mortifying, but what has she found?

Whatever it is, it leaves her emotional.

Meanwhile Tommy returns home after skiving off school again expecting to get an earful off his mum.

However he’s shocked when he finds Kat crying in the kitchen.

Later Kat is relieved to learn that the package is going to be picked up soon, but she fails to realise what’s happening with Tommy

Elsewhere Tommy is filled with dread as he watches a video of his bully Sid making fun of him.

Tommy finds Kat crying, but will she be okay? (Credit: BBC)

Tommy in danger?

In the playground, the bullies taunt Tommy. Isaac spots the commotion and goes over to break it up.

Meanwhile Kat is on edge as she waits for Phil’s package to be collected.

However, Kat is distracted when Isaac arrives and tells her about the extent of Tommy being bullied.

Tommy realises his bullies have set him up, but is he in danger? (Credit: BBC)

With Isaac’s words on her mind, Kat decides to take action. What will she do? And what will happen with Phil’s package?

After school, Tommy realises he’s been set up by his bullies. But is he in danger? Will he be able to get away from them?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

