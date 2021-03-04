EastEnders spoilers reveals Karen ends up going on a date with Lucas. But does she know just how dangerous he is?

In next week’s scenes things are tense when Jack explains that Chelsea propositioned him and blackmailed him too.

Denise confronts Chelsea about her betrayal and is surprised to find her daughter doesn’t care and blames her parents for her actions.

Chelsea turns on the waterworks (Credit: BBC)

Denise soon runs into Lucas and updates him. Later Chelsea turns on the waterworks and explains to her dad that if Jack had blown the drug smuggling plan, she would be dead.

She tells him she’s terrified and Lucas promises her a better life. But he doesn’t realise he’s been played again.

EastEnders spoilers: Karen and Lucas go on a date

Later in the laundrette Karen flirts suggestively with Lucas. But he overhears Chelsea arguing with Jack, insisting that he can’t resist her.

Lucas accuses his daughter of bullying Jack but she reminds him that if the job goes wrong, Caleb will kill her.

Lucas overhears Chelsea arguing with Jack (Credit: BBC)

He can’t believe how easily Chelsea has lied, but she retorts that after Monday they won’t have to see each other again.

Soon Lucas asks for Karen’s name and she invites him for a drink the next night. He happily obliges and introduces himself as Jordan.

Bernie and Mitch question an excited Karen about her date with Jordan and they ask for a picture of him.

Karen goes on a date with Lucas (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Lucas’ probation worker tells him they’ve found him a job and a flat in Newcastle but Lucas declines, saying he wants to stay near his family.

On their date, Karen manages to sneak a picture of Lucas when his back is turned and sends it to the family chat.

Will she find out that ‘Jordan’ is actually serial killer Lucas Johnson?

Lucas has a job to do

Denise soon follows Lucas and orders him to do as Chelsea says, get the job done and it will all be over.

As she goes Lucas makes a call introducing himself as Lucas once again.

Later Lucas is at a job interview posing as Jordan. Caleb is the one interviewing him but he isn’t fooled easily and knows Lucas is Chelsea’s dad.

Lucas meets with Caleb (Credit: BBC)

When Caleb insults Chelsea, Lucas loses his cool. Caleb explains that he’s not the one who can’t be trusted and he’d better be at ‘work’ on Monday or else.

Later at home, Chelsea is furious as Caleb has told her everything.

Lucas has no choice but to agree to do the job – but only if Chelsea does something for him in return – visit church.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

