EastEnders spoilers reveal the Taylor family are left heartbroken as Bronson the dog has to be put down.

Over the last couple of years, the Taylor family have been left devastated by the death of Bailey’s mum Dinah and Karen’s daughter Chantelle.

But in upcoming scenes they are given upsetting news that the family dog Bronson needs to be put down.

In next week’s scenes, Lola and Isaac are flirting but Isaac is concerned when he spots a downbeat Bailey.

Isaac suggests Bailey take part in the science competition at school (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders and Holby City star Belinda Owusu shows off her huge baby bump as she reveals she is pregnant

Isaac heads over to see if she’s okay and she tells him she’s upset because Mother’s Day is coming up.

He encourages her to take part in the school science competition in order to try and take her mind off things.

The next day Bailey, Mitch, Karen and Isaac come back from school triumphant. Bailey has moved on to the next round of the competition.

Bernadette has bad news (Credit: BBC)

They decide to head to the pub to celebrate but soon Bernie comes along with terrible news…

She reveals that something has happened to the family dog Bronson and he has to be put down. An already fragile Bailey is left devastated by the news.

EastEnders spoilers: Lorraine Stanley reveals there’s more tragedy to come for the Taylor family

When asked how Karen feels about having Bronson put down, actress Lorraine Stanley said: “Oh that is terrible, he is such a part of the family.

“Bailey also really struggles with this situation, so Karen really wants to care for her.

Bronson has to be put down (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Soap spoilers: EastEnders storylines for next week revealed in pictures!

“Bronson was a part of the family and when someone in the family goes it’s never nice, especially adding to the fact Chantelle is gone too.”

Teasing what’s coming up for the Taylor family, Lorraine said: “They are trying to grieve for Bronson the dog and things get overwhelming and then things go downhill from there.”

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Will you be watching next week’s EastEnders? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.