EastEnders spoilers reveal Ian Beale’s attack is investigated and someone is arrested. But who?

Over the last few months, Ian has began making enemies of his fellow Albert Square residents including his own son Peter, Max Branning and Tina Carter.

But this week, the businessman is attacked. But who hates Ian so much they would want him dead?

In next week’s scenes, as Ian is lying motionless on the floor in The Vic, a figure creeps past him, making sure no one sees them leaving The Vic.

Ian is attacked. But who is behind it? (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Sharon returns from picking up baby Albie from Karen’s and she’s stunned to find Ian lying on the floor and immediately calls Kathy.

Unable to find a pulse, they panic as they wait for the ambulance to rush Ian to hospital.

It’s not long before the police are on the scene and suspicions are running high as to who attacked Ian.

With so many people with an axe to grind, who would want Ian dead?

EastEnders: Jack leads the Ian Beale attack case

With Jack leading the case, the police continue to investigate Ian’s attack. But with so many grudges against him and many acting suspiciously, the investigation continues.

With Jack leading the case, the police continue to investigate Ian’s attack (Credit: BBC)

However it’s not long before they get a break through in the case. The police soon make an arrest…

The investigation into Ian’s attack continues. But as alibis are given, other information comes to light, giving the police more leads.

People are clearly trying to cover their tracks.

The investigation into Ian’s attack continues (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Jack has another suspect in his sights. Another police interview soon gets underway. Who are they interviewing?

Callum continues in his questioning, but could his answers be closer to home?

