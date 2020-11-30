EastEnders fans are convinced Lauren Branning will be making a surprise return at Christmas.

A couple of weeks ago, Peter Beale got a call from his ex-girlfriend Lauren. She revealed that her house in New Zealand had been burnt down in a fire, leaving her and son Louie with no where to live.

Peter, who is Louis’ dad, turned to his dad Ian for financial help, however Ian was unable to help.

Peter recently heard from Lauren (Credit: BBC)

But viewers think Lauren’s house burning down will lead to her coming back to Albert Square at Christmas time.

EastEnders: Lauren Branning return?

Speaking in a Digital Spy forum, one fan wrote: “Anyone else have a feeling we might have a surprise Christmas return with Lauren (and her son Louie)?

“Obviously they were mentioned the other day having suffered a house fire in New Zealand and Peter was desperate to save them. And they used Jac Jossa’s picture too meaning they wouldn’t want to recast.

Jacqueline Jossa played Lauren Branning in EastEnders from 2010 until 2018 (Credit: BBC)

“I wouldn’t be surprised at all if we saw Lauren back in Walford on Christmas Eve or something. Plus it would be nice for her to be involved in Max’s upcoming exit (although you could say bringing her back gives Max even more reason to stay).”

Other fans also believe that Lauren will be the surprise Christmas return that was teased earlier this year.

A second viewer said: “I think Lauren is the surprise Christmas return.”

Jake Wood, who plays Lauren’s dad Max, will be leaving EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

A third commented: “I have a feeling she might be back at Christmas, it would make sense really.”

A fourth added: “I guess it makes sense to have he come back while Max is around to bridge the gap/give him someone to have at least one emotional goodbye with.”

A Christmas return

Lauren Branning was last seen in 2018 after her sister Abi’s funeral. The character left Walford along with Louie and it was later revealed she reunited with her ex-boyfriend Peter.

Earlier this year, EastEnders boss Kate Oates confirmed a character would return for a Christmas storyline.

Lauren left Walford after Abi’s funeral. But could she return? (Credit: BBC)

Speaking at a virtual press event in August, she insisted plans for the festive season were very much underway.

She said: “Very much so! We have the second draft of the script stage for this Christmas. We have an exciting return planned and it’s going to be part of a huge long-running story that we’re planning at Christmas.”

