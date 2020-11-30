EastEnders spoilers reveal Honey’s attacker Paul is sent to prison next week’s scenes.

A few weeks ago, after a good first date with Paul, Honey decided to go on a second date, However he spiked her drink and Jay found her unconscious in an alley way with Paul stood over her.

In upcoming scenes Honey is in the Minute Mart when she informs Jay that Paul has been convicted for assaulting another woman and will be going to prison for his crime.

Paul will be going to prison (Credit: BBC)

However they’re interrupted when Suki calls out a thief. But they soon find out it’s Honey’s son Will who has food stashed in his bag.

Will explains that he was taking the food to help his friend whose family are struggling. But Suki revels in wanting to make an example of him.

However Suki’s position quickly changes when will points out he was only taking food that is out of date.

Will Suki let him go?

EastEnders: Honey’s difficult year

Last year, Honey discovered her boyfriend Adam had been cheating on her with Habiba.

Whilst Honey ignored his infidelity, she began to struggle with an eating disorder.

She soon discovered after Adam and Habiba broke things off, he was continuing to cheat on her with someone else.

Honey dumped Adam (Credit: BBC)

Furious, she broke up with him and kicked him out of their flat. After Adam left, Honey continued to struggle with her eating disorder and realised she needed to get help and left Walford.

In September, when EastEnders returned to screens, so did Honey.

Whilst helping out delivering food, a man named Paul showed interest in going out with her.

But during their second date, he spiked her drink. However before he took her down an alleyway, she called Jay.

Paul spiked Honey’s drink (Credit: BBC)

Hearing her slurring words, he worried and decided to go looking for her.

Soon Jay found Honey unconscious and Paul stood over her with his trousers unzipped. Seeing Jay, Paul ran off and the car salesman called he police.

Later Honey said she wanted to make sure Paul didn’t hurt anyone else.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

