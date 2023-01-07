EastEnders spoilers: Heartbreaking bombshell for Zack as face from his past returns

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, a face from Zack’s past returns to Walford to deliver him with a heartbreaking bombshell.

Zack’s whole world is shaken.

But, what is Zack’s heartbreaking bombshell in EastEnders spoilers?

Brett delivers some news to Zack (Credit: BBC)

Brett drops a bombshell on Zack

Zack asks Whitney if she’s okay with him taking the cruise ship job.

Whitney gives him the thumbs up.

However, later on, Chelsea tells Zack that Whitney actually wants him to stay.

Zack’s left confused as he thought that Whitney wanted him to make money for the baby.

He turns the job down, delighting Whitney.

However, an old friend, Brett, turns up and soon makes the happy moment sour.

Zack asks Ravi if he can have the Head Chef role at Walford East, however his mind isn’t fully in it as he gets distracted by Brett.

Later on, seeing Brett apply for a job at Crunch Time, Zack tries his best to stop Sharon from employing him.

As Zack tries to get Brett to leave, scared of what he might reveal about his past, Brett drops a heartbreaking bombshell on Zack that turns his world upside down.

What could the bombshell be?

Will it put Zack’s future in jeopardy?

Zack fears for his future (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Zack struggles to cope

Zack struggles to process the news as his past threatens to ruin his and his baby’s future.

Sharon sees Zack spending time with Brett and worries that he’s slipping back into his old ways.

Whitney’s over the moon about Zack staying in Walford but is disheartened when he doesn’t seem fully engaged at the ultrasound.

Later on, at the club, Zack gets drunk and rows with Whitney.

He smashes a glass and cuts his hands, his emotions getting the better of him.

Realising that Zack’s acting shifty, Sharon offers him a shoulder to cry on.

Chelsea also senses that something isn’t right.

Zack keeps Brett’s news to himself and suffers an accident at Walford East.

He completely breaks down, alone.

Will Zack let others in on the news?

Can Zack get through this tough time?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2023? Who’s returning and joining the cast?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

What could Zack’s bombshell be? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!