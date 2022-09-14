Next week’s EastEnders spoilers reveal that Frankie‘s exit could be here as she is considering leaving Walford after receiving a new opportunity at work.

The girl she supports is moving to Scotland, and now Frankie’s been asked to move with her.

Will she up sticks and leave home in EastEnders spoilers?

Frankie’s been having a hard time (Credit: BBC)

Things have been tough for Frankie

Viewers will know that Frankie’s been having a hard time lately.

As a teaching assistant, pupils at her school have been mocking and mimicking her signing.

When she reported them to the headteacher, he didn’t take any action.

In another troubling event, Frankie was harassed by a stranger when on a night out with Lola.

At the club, the man kept trying to kiss her despite her having enough.

When she left alone, to go home, the guy followed her.

She recently plucked up the courage to report him after encouragement from her family and friends.

Is Frankie moving to Scotland? (Credit: BBC)

Is this Frankie’s exit as she considers leaving Walford

EastEnders spoilers for this week show Frankie contemplating leaving Walford.

She tells Shirley that the girl she helps is moving to Scotland.

She’s been asked to join her.

Frankie tells Mick the exciting news, but he isn’t happy about it.

She’s disheartened as she wants Mick to be pleased for her.

Later on, Frankie opens up to Callum about her concerns about leaving Walford.

Will she take this new opportunity by the horns, or will she stay with her family?

Will she go through with the move? (Credit: BBC)

Will Frankie leave Walford?

As Frankie contemplates her decision, fans will be wondering whether she goes through with the move to Scotland.

Well, whilst her exact exit storyline hasn’t been confirmed, it was recently revealed that Rose Ayling-Ellis, who plays Frankie Lewis, has decided to leave her role in EastEnders.

Speaking of her decision to leave, Rose told Metro.co.uk: “It’s been incredibly special to be EastEnders’ first regular deaf actor.

“I have loved my time on the show and Frankie has been such an awesome character to play, however now feels like the right time for me to move on and I am excited and ready for new challenges.

“I will always treasure my time on the show and all the incredible people I have worked with, who have supported my growth as an actor these last two years and given me so many amazing memories.”

So, with Rose set to leave her EastEnders role, will Frankie leave Walford for Scotland?

Or will she exit some other way?

