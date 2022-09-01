EastEnders spoilers: Frankie attacked on night out

Nest week’s EastEnders spoilers reveal a terrifying ordeal for Frankie after a night out takes a shocking turn.

Frankie is currently on a high after landing a new job as a teaching assistant.

However, her first day is a bit of a disaster. So she decides to cheer herself up after Lola invites her on a night out.

But when a man makes unwanted advances towards her, it’s the beginning of a nightmare for Frankie.

All the details in our EastEnders spoilers for next week…

Frankie spots the other pupils up to mischief (Credit: BBC)

Frankie’s first day drama

Frankie is excited when her first day as a teaching assistant arrives.

However, when she’s signing for a pupil, Esme, during the English clash, she spots the Albert Square kids mimicking her.

Frankie tells Amy, Denzel and Nugget off. But they get their revenge.

The trio take photos of Frankie and use them to create a social media video.

When Frankie sees it, she’s livid.

Frankie wishes she hadn’t gone crying to teacher (Credit: BBC)

Bad day, good night for Frankie.

Frankie complains about the video to the headmaster, Mr Morden.

However, she’s left even more frustrated by his response to matter.

Thoroughly fed up, she decides to take up Lola’s offer to go clubbing with Whit, Felix and some of the other Albert Square youngsters.

The night lifts her spirits and soon she’s managing to forget about her awful day.

Frankie’s having a great night (Credit: BBC)

Back off, fella

However, her good mood is shattered when a stranger starts hassling her on the dance floor.

Frankie makes her feelings vey clear when he tries to kiss her.

Upset and annoyed, Frankie decides that she just want to go home.

Lola says she’ll go with her, but Frankie refuses the offer and heads off to the tube alone.

Fun times don’t last long for Frankie (Credit: ITV)

Frankie’s shock attack

As she leaves the tube, Frankie’s spooked to realise someone is following her.

Suddenly, she finds herself accosted by the man from the club.

Frankie’s trapped by him against a wall and starts to panic.

Luckily, a passer-by spots what’s going on and intervenes, and a terrified Frankie can make her escape.

Frankie doesn’t like this stranger’s attention (Credit: BBC)

Safe but angry

Back at the Vic, Shirley comforts an upset Frankie.

Her dad Mick expresses his relief that she got away unharmed. But Frankie points out that doesn’t make things OK.

What effect will the attack have on Frankie and how can her family help her?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

