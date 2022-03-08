EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for March 14-18

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Karen is lashing out at those around her as she struggles to cope.

Meanwhile, Mick is also on edge and Kat faces a very difficult decision.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. The Taylor-Bakers fall apart

In the wake of everything that’s happened, Mitch lashes out at Karen and blames her for not spotting the signs with Gray.

They argue and, deeply hurt, she kicks him out.

Mitch tries to find somewhere else to stay leaving Bailey distraught.

She begs Keegan to talk to his mum.

But Keegan is on the edge himself.

He’s frustrated he didn’t pick up on Gray’s abuse of Chantelle.

Karen and Keegan have a huge row about everything that’s happened.

But can they reconcile?

2. Tiffany returns

Realising his recent actions could get him in trouble, Keegan struggles to hold it together.

However, he is left floored when Tiffany returns.

Tiff tries to get through to Keegan, but will he listen to her?

3. Janine and Mick grow closer

As Mick battles with the weight of everything that’s happened Janine tries to help.

She takes him away from the square so he can reflect and regroup. But will it make a difference?

4. Kat turns criminal

Ben puts his money worries to one side and pays Kat a visit.

He tells her she needs to sign for a package for Phil and stash it for him.

Kat doesn’t want to get involved and refuses.

But Ben insists this is her problem now and she must do it.

Kat visits Phil in prison and tells him she wants no part of it.

However, he pleads with her to accept the package to ensure his safety inside.

Kat finally agrees to accept the parcel to keep him safe and it arrives later that day.

But when she opens it, she is stunned by what’s inside…

5. Tommy tries to make things right

Tommy notices the bullies trying to steal from Billy’s cash box and confronts them.

But Billy spots him with the box he’s wrestled off them and assumes Tommy was trying to steal from him.

Tommy runs away and comes face to face with the bullies, who threaten him again.

Tommy later accuses Jean of stealing Kat’s money, but she puts him off.

Determined to put things right and help his mum, Tommy asks Billy if he can be his apprentice.

He insists he didn’t steal from Kat, but does want to help her.

Billy agrees to teach him the ropes, but Kat believes this is confirmation Tommy stole the money.

As she piles the pressure on her son, what will Tommy do next?

From next week EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

