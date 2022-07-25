EastEnders spoilers first look week 31
Soaps

EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Aug 1-5

Ben's life in danger after overdose horror?

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Ben‘s life is in danger after taking too many drugs.

Will his family find him in time?

Meanwhile on the BBC soap, Suki is cast out, Sam is under pressure and Sharon knows the truth.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

Read more: Bobby Brazier splits with girlfriend ahead of EastEnders debut

1. Ben overdoses?

EastEnders James and Ben do drugs

After missing Lexi’s dance exam and then snapping at her, Ben is gutted when she bursts into tears.

He seeks solace buying drugs from Tez.

Sam Mitchell looks at Ben with concern

Sam spots the exchange and tells Ben to pull himself together.

But Ben doesn’t listen and heads to a party with James.

EastEnders Lexi Pearce is upset

Lexi is upset as Ben is late for the family meal.

Meanwhile, Ben realises he’s late and calls her, leaving an emotional voicemail.

Disheveled Ben Mitchell holds his phone on the stairs of the Albert

But Ben has been taking more and more drugs.

He soon collapses. Has he overdosed?

Jay Brown moves in with Callum Highway as Lexi Pearce looks at her phone

When Callum and Jay arrive at her meal, Lexi plays them the voicemail.

They realise something is wrong, but will they find Ben in time to save him?

2. Suki outcast

EastEnders Suki Panesar is upset

Suki is isolated from her family who have disowned her.

Her children all announce they are moving out.

Eve Unwin and Suki Panesar look at each other on the Square

She turns to Eve for comfort.

Suki invites Eve for a drink, but will she accept?

3. Zack confesses to Sharon

EastEnders Zack and Sharon have a serious talk

Zack tells Sharon Ben collapsed.

Sharon is quick to realise he’s keeping something from her.

EastEnders Sharon looks shocked

Zack tells her the truth.

Sharon soon tells Phil everything: Sam knows about the drugs and has been letting it happen.

4. Sam under pressure

EastEnders Jonah makes his threat to Sam known

Worried the game is up, when Phil ignores her calls, Sam is confronted when Jonah arrives.

She tells Jonah the dealing has to stop.

EastEnders Zack confused as Sam talks to him

Sam instructs a guilty Zack not to tell anyone.

But she has no idea it’s already too late…

5. Ravi arrives in EastEnders spoilers

EastEnders Ravi arrives on a motorbike

Ravi arrives in Walford roaring in on his motorbike.

He immediately annoys Stacey as he flirts with her.

EastEnders Ravi looks serious as Kheerat doesn't look happy

Ravi is Ranveer’s son and when he sees Kheerat it’s clear there’s rivalry here.

But what has gone on between them?

6. What is Howie hiding?

EastEnders Howie dressed as a bear kisses Kim

Howie and Kim plan a date night and she assumes he’s going to propose.

Kim confides in Felix she won’t accept as it’s too soon.

EastEnders Delilah walks away from frustrated Howie

But Howie cancels and is soon seen meeting a woman called Delilah.

Delilah insists he has to tell Kim his secret, but what is he hiding?

7. Felix and Finlay mess up

EastEnders Felix and Finlay explain themselves nervously

It’s Avery’s ‘Nine Night’ and the Taylors are preparing.

Felix and Finlay are sent to do the shopping.

EastEnders Kim talks to Felix

But Felix stops to give Kim a lipstick he had earlier promised.

He accidentally gives her the bag with the money in.

EastEnders Felix and Finlay look in the bins for the money

Kim throws it away and the boys desperately search in the bins for it.

However, it’s too late and the money is gone.

EastEnders Felix and Finlay explain to shocked Karen they've lost her money

They’re forced to come clear to Karen they lost her money.

How will she react?

8. Mia misses out

Whitney Dean talks to Mia Atkins and Finlay Baker

Mia is upset when the family can’t afford to take her to a theme park for her birthday.

Finlay feels guilty for losing their money and comes up with an idea.

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

