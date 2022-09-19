EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Sept 26-30

Next week’s EastEnders spoilers reveal that Suki confesses to Eve that Ranveer tried to sexually assault her.

But will she open up about what she did to him?

Meanwhile, Scarlett contemplates exposing Janine’s crimes after seeing her in the back of Frankie’s photo.

And Stacey plays matchmaker with Jean and Harvey.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Suki confesses to Eve

Eve can’t believe her eyes when she sees Suki walking in the street in her nightgown.

Ash and Eve take Suki to the surgery, feeling worried about her.

Taking Suki home, Ravi pretends that Suki was just sleepwalking.

However, Eve starts to think that something is up and stays with Suki until she opens up.

Later, Suki tells Eve that Ranveer tried to sexually assault her and thinks about telling her the truth about what she did to him.

2. Nugget gets in trouble

Nugget needs money for a school trip and tries to get it from Amy, but this only ends in an argument.

Jack, Howie and Ravi head up to the school to deal with the kids.

Nugget was in trouble last week too, with Ravi trying to understand why.

However, Ravi starts worrying about Suki and makes a call to someone telling them that they have a problem.

Ravi gets Suki back on track, but they are both left feeling bad when they find out how close Nugget was to Ranveer.

Is Suki coming close to confessing?

3. Kheerat’s concerns grow

Kheerat goes on a date with Stacey, but he’s focused on work, making him awful company.

He then tells Stacey and Eve that he thinks Ranveer is missing.

Kheerat apologises for the way the date turned out.

Stacey manages to drag Kheerat along to Nugget’s birthday party, but this only makes him even more concerned about Ranveer.

Will Kheerat learn the truth?

4. Scarlett contemplates exposing Janine

After hearing Sharon and Linda speak about Scarlett and Janine’s relationship, Scarlett sees Janine in the back of Frankie’s photo.

She goes to speak to Linda and thinks about exposing Janine for the car crash.

Mick tells Janine that Scarlett can meet his children, but Janine’s concerned that she’s blabbed to Linda.

Has Scarlett told Linda what Janine did?

5. Stacey plays matchmaker

Stacey’s chuffed to see that Jean and Harvey have made amends.

She arranges for them to have a romantic dinner together.

However, once Jean catches wind of the idea she’s not happy with Stacey.

Alfie decides that everyone should stay and have dinner with Jean and Harvey so that Harvey doesn’t feel awkward.

Will Jean and Harvey rekindle their relationship?

6. Freddie gets a job

Freddie is offered a trial shift at the chippy after wanting to help Billy with his legal fees.

He’s soon offered a permanent role.

Freddie is worried after hearing that Billy could get a long prison sentence and asks Phil for help.

Phil doesn’t help him, so he asks Ben who agrees to help him find a good solicitor.

Phil finds out that Ben is helping Freddie and is left seething.

He then says something that leaves Freddie shocked.

What does Phil say?

7. Jack’s overprotective

Martin sees Amy and Denzel looking cosy together and rushes to tell Jack.

Jack’s concerned when he realises that the pair have been getting ready for Nugget’s birthday party alone together.

Will he come round to the idea of them seeing each other?

Read more: Who is in the cast of EastEnders 2022? Meet the full line-up

EastEnders usually airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.

