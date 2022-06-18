EastEnders flooded with hundreds of complaints over Ben Mitchell’s rape

EastEnders has been flooded with complaints about Ben Mitchell’s harrowing rape storyline.

Viewers watched last month as Ben was brutally raped by bar manager Lewis Butler in a pre-watershed scene.

EastEnders fans have complained over the rape storyline (Credit: BBC)

Now, horrified viewers have sent 353 complaints to the BBC over the disturbing scene.

At the time of broadcast, viewers criticised the storyline forcing the BBC to issue a statement.

One said: “Is it just me or foes anyone else think that Ben’s rape was so violent that it should have gone out after the watershed… or at least had a warning for parents with younger viewers in the room?”

A second said: “I guess the TV watershed doesn’t exist anymore then?”

Another said: “Just watched and I’m sorry but that did go too far for before 9pm.

“That would’ve been harrowing even at 10/11pm.”

EastEnders issues statement over Ben Mitchell rape plot complaints

In a statement to respond to official complaints, the BBC reminded viewers that EastEnders has always been at the forefront of tackling serious issues.

The BBC stated: “EastEnders has been a pre-watershed BBC One staple for over 37 years and has a rich history of dealing with challenging and difficult issues and Ben’s story is one of these.

“We have worked closely with organisations and experts in the field to tell the story which we hope will raise awareness of sexual assaults and the issues surrounding them.

Ben has been through an ordeal in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

“We are always mindful of the time slot in which EastEnders is shown and we have took great care to signpost this storyline prior to transmission, though on-air continuity and publicity as well as providing a BBC Action Line at the end of the episode which offers advice and support to those affected by the issue.”

It has become the soap’s second most complained about scene of the decade.

Only a comment about covid vaccines from Karen Taylor in March attracted more complaints.

She said: “You must admit, they pushed it through too quick. Lab rats that’s what we are. I’m not having any of that rubbish pumped into me.

“Who knows what it’s going to do to us in five, 10 years time.”

More than 684 people complained about that comment.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

